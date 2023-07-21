Virginia’s prison agency is replacing the wooden doors at Lawrenceville Correctional Center, finding that they did not secure inmates adequately in their cells or while they were moving around the medium-security prison.

The work is expected to cost nearly $3.7 million, the Department of Corrections said in a report to the General Assembly.

“The facility’s obsolete systems and doors continue to fail,” said the report, adding that the department “has no option other than to move forward with this project immediately as the life, safety, and security of the staff and inmates are at risk.”

The department is in the process of replacing the wooden doors with steel security doors.

It will also upgrade control panels for the doors as well as its intercom system.

The department, working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, had come up with ways to secure the old doors manually, but said the new doors and controls will enhance safety and security at the facility.

The Lawrenceville prison, which opened in 1988, can house up to 1,555 inmates. Lawrenceville is about 70 miles south of Richmond.

While the prison belongs to the Virginia Department of Corrections, it operates as Virginia’s only privately run facility. It has been run by The GEO Group Inc. since 2003.

Inmates and families have complained about inadequate medical care and staffing shortages that put inmates at risk. Efforts in the General Assembly to end private operation of the prison have failed.

