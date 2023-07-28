The state approved its first lab school Thursday, a collaboration between Virginia Commonwealth University and CodeRVA Regional High School in which future teachers will train, and students will take a computer science-based curriculum.

Virginia’s Board of Education unanimously approved the school’s application, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin heralded the development as a new option for parents.

“Lab schools are a critical part of restoring excellence in the Commonwealth’s education system,” Youngkin said in a statement. “During the first month of my administration, we launched a partnership between colleges and universities to establish K-12 lab schools across the Commonwealth and I’m pleased we’re delivering on that promise today. This is the first step in giving parents new options for their kids to learn in innovative and creative ways and break the status quo of a one-size-fits-all education.”

Lab schools are collaborations between universities, school divisions and sometimes businesses. They provide nonreligious education to K-12 students, are open to the public and do not charge tuition. They can set their own budgets and curricula and, although they receive public funding, they are expected to be financially self-sufficient.

The state designated $100 million for lab school startup grants, and approved lab schools can earn up to $1 million to pay for one-time costs.

The planned school will be called the VCU x CodeRVA Lab School, and it will combine VCU’s teacher residency program with the public magnet school in Scott’s Addition.

In VCU’s teacher residency program, future teachers can earn their degree tuition-free if they agree to teach three years in a hard-to-staff school district. Kim McKnight, director for VCU’s Center for Teacher Leadership, said earlier this year that she expects future teachers to train at the lab school.

CodeRVA, which opened in 2017, serves students across 15 school divisions, the majority of whom are from Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties. School officials plan to increase enrollment from 345 students to about 400 students. The school currently rents space in the Michael & Son building at 2601 Durham St. in Richmond, but officials intend to relocate.

“We’re physically limited in certain ways (in) our current facility. And we also know that renting is not fiscally responsible for a school for the future,” said Kume Goranson, CodeRVA’s executive director, during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

“We’re looking to build and be able to expand and offer additional programming for our students. ... We cannot do that in the facility that we’re in. ... As we’re pursuing our capital campaign and building, that’s going to allow us to expand to the students over the three-year period.”

Any rising ninth-grader who is a resident in one of the 15 school divisions the school serves can apply. Students are admitted based on a lottery system with no minimum academic requirements to enter. The lottery is designed to create a school that is representative of the region’s socioeconomic diversity. It also increases the number of female students accessing computer science, a field largely dominated by men.

The lab school will create a pathway for graduates to jobs in technology and artificial intelligence, said Lisa Coons, the state’s superintendent of public instruction.

In March, the state Department of Education awarded planning grants to 13 groups that want to start lab schools, including Virginia Union University.

The lab school funding will fill a void in the school’s funding mechanism. Though CodeRVA is a regional high school, it does not fit the typical funding model for regional schools. It is funded in part by the 15 school divisions that supply students to it; each school division pays for the number of seats it has at the school.

The school has also been funded by the federal government through a $6 million Magnet Schools Assistance program grant from the U.S. Department of Education. But those funds ran out last year.

It’s unclear how VCU plans to sustain funding after the lab school funding runs dry. Former state superintendent Jillian Balow repeatedly said during her tenure that lab schools must have a robust plan to sustain funding and should not count on future state support.

“Today’s vote to approve the Commonwealth’s first lab school is a win for students, teachers, and parents,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera in a statement. “Lab schools like this one will support students’ academic achievement and make learning more relevant and connected to the world outside the classroom. In this innovative model, not only will students benefit from high-quality computer science education, but the next generation of teachers will learn how to be best in class instructors.”

Although Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign focused on advancing school choice in Virginia, his lab school program has been the only significant school choice initiative to take off.

Youngkin won a partial victory for his lab school proposal in 2022, when Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears broke a tie vote in the Senate to rescue his amendment to triple the number of higher education institutions that can partner with local school divisions. But the Senate then voted to block his proposal to use state per-pupil funds to pay for them.

Uncertainty surrounds whether state code prevents giving lab school grant funding to private institutes of higher learning or two-year colleges. Several Democratic lawmakers who wrote that part of the law said it does, but the Youngkin administration disagrees.

The state auditor will likely make the call on that next year after fiscal year 2024 ends next June 30.