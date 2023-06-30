Four incoming freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University expressed concern Friday about the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Biden administration's $400 billion student debt relief program, saying it could deter some future students from attending college.

Cailem Norvell of Portsmouth, a 2027 nursing major, believes student debt forgiveness could have encouraged more people to go to college.

“It’s uncalled for,” Norvell said of the justices' decision.

Camille Campoy, an information systems and business foundation major from Woodbridge in Prince William County, called it an unfair outcome because of how many students got their hopes up for forgiveness of a significant portion of their debt.

“It makes me stressed for the future,” said Campoy, adding that this hurts students whose families come from poorer backgrounds.

Although Sean Stivers, a business marketing major from Virginia Beach, receives financial help from the military, he believes the decision will push some students away from their college education. Kristina Quitugua, from Woodbridge, agrees with how this imposes limitations on students.

“It’s holding back a lot of people,” Quitugua said.

The Biden administration's program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for qualifying students, and Pell Grant recipients could have received forgiveness for an additional $10,000 in debt, according to The Associated Press.

In writing for the court's 6-3 majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the Biden administration went too far in using latitude under the 2003 HEROES Act to enact forgiveness of $430 billion in student debt. Roberts wrote that what he termed a wholesale rewrite of that section of the law exceeds the administration's authority and requires congressional approval.

"However broad the meaning of 'waive or modify,' that language cannot authorize the kind of exhaustive rewriting of the statute that has taken place here," Roberts wrote.

Virginia congressional reaction

Earlier in June, Congress approved a resolution introduced by Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, to block President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, but the president vetoed it and the House failed to override his veto.

❌ Stopping the Student Loan Transfer Scheme



❌ Ending Racist Affirmative Action



✅ Upholding Religious Liberty



Huge SCOTUS wins heading into the Independence Day weekend. https://t.co/BLz61lohO0 — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) June 30, 2023

Good, who represents part of Hanover County, hailed the court's rulings this week on student loan forgiveness, affirmative action in college admissions and "religious liberty" from LGBTQ protections.

"Huge SCOTUS wins heading into the Independence Day weekend," he said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who voted for Good's congressional resolution, also applauded the Supreme Court's ruling on student debt.

“President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was fiscally irresponsible and would have transferred debt to hardworking Americans who either already paid off their student loans or didn’t have the opportunity to attend college," he said.

"Rather than transferring the debt to taxpayers, we should instead be focused on finding long-term solutions to making higher education more affordable,” said Wittman, who represents parts of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties, all of New Kent County and a broad swath of eastern Virginia, including most of the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

Virginia Democrats reacted much differently.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, said in a statement that the Supreme Court decision "is devastating to the 43 million borrowers who counted on President Biden’s one-time relief offered in response to the extraordinary pandemic economic pressures."

McClellan, who represents Richmond, parts of Chesterfield and Henrico, the Tri-Cities area and much of Southside, said: "This decision will inevitably hamper the economic mobility of millions of college students and graduates that are overburdened by crushing student loan debt."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who strongly supported the executive order that Biden signed in August to cancel a portion of student debt, said the court’s decision “hurts millions of Americans and our economy.”

“Many Americans are saddled with a mountain of student loan debt, and they’re putting off buying a house, starting a family, or opening their own business because they chose to pursue their dreams,” Kaine said in a statement.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., did not comment on the court’s ruling on Friday. Warner opposed the House resolution to block the president’s order, but he was also a key player in passage of the Inflation Reduction Act shortly before Biden took the step to cancel student loan debt.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a close ally of Warner, strongly opposed the president’s action. It contended that the cost of student loan forgiveness would increase the nation’s budget deficit by $400 billion and offset the deficit reduction measures that it had supported in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The president’s unilateral student debt cancellation plan was expensive, inflationary, poorly targeted and would have done nothing to improve the affordability of higher education,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “With today’s Supreme Court decision, it’s time to put these costly cancellation schemes behind us.”

But advocates for student debt forgiveness vowed to continue the political fight.

“Student loan relief is a promise from President Biden to more than 40 million families,” said activist Melissa Byrne, executive director of We The 45 Million. “He must immediately implement a plan B, including finding a different path to ensure no repayment begins until cancellation is delivered.”

Byrne said the new path should not be based on “income driven repayment.”

“It’s not the role of advocates to become debt collectors,” she said.

Disproportionate impact

Christian Herald, a rising junior at the University of Richmond, is pursuing a major in leadership studies and a minor in sociology. Herald, from Washington, D.C., is a Richmond Scholar - which is a full merit scholarship - and is a recipient of the Oliver Hill Scholarship.

Because of her scholarships, she does not have student loans and is not affected by the decision, but she said her family would be affected if she did not have the scholarships.

Around the time she was applying to colleges, her mother retired and other factors affected her family’s income on the 2020 tax returns. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said schools looked at the 2019 tax returns, which showed a significantly different income. This meant she struggled to find schools that would offer sufficient financial aid.

“A big part of my decision to attend the University of Richmond is because it was one of the only schools where I could graduate debt-free," Herald said. "That was really important for me because I knew of a lot of people who have struggled to pay student loans back.”

She said that if she did not have the UR scholarships, “I would have had to take out loans and probably more than what the forgiveness plan would have offered,” a reference to the $10,000 threshold in the Biden plan.

Herald, former president of the Black Student Alliance at UR, said she is "disappointed but not surprised” by the court's decision, given other decisions by the conservative-led court, overturning Roe v. Wade, barring the use of affirmative action in college admissions, and ruling that a Christian graphic artist can refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.

The Supreme Court "has made very clear that if you are a person who is marginalized in this country, your rights are limited," she said.

Herald said student loan debt disproportionately affects Black and Brown borrowers.

“To me, this decision feels like racism and a cavalier disregard for people in this country who have had to fight for almost every single one of their rights," she said. "All of us kind of knew it was coming, but I’m heartbroken for the thousands of Black and Brown people – and all people – who have to restart payments."

Another VCU student, business major Primo Sapla, is heading into his senior year. He has moved around a lot, but spent most time near Quantico in Prince William. Like fellow VCU student Sean Stivers, he also gets help from the military, but said most of his friends rely on student loans.

“It’s important to help students,” said Sapla, noting that debt forgiveness would have made a difference to many.

It’s frustrating to hear people deem the proposed forgiveness as a handout, he said, noting that students have to worry about other financial considerations in addition to loans.

“We’re all trying our best,” Sapla said.