David Cuttino counts on the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to help sell and market the whiskey made by Reservoir Distillery, the Richmond company that he co-founded in 2008, as the country’s economy turned upside down in the Great Recession.

Reservoir, based in Scott’s Addition, is among nearly 90 Virginia companies that make distilled spirits that, since the end of Prohibition in 1934, can be sold in Virginia only through the state-owned liquor monopoly, which also is a reliable source of revenue for the state’s general fund budget.

So Cuttino, as chairman of the Virginia Spirits Board, was concerned this summer when Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration insisted on cutting more the $21 million from expenses at ABC — including more than $1 million for marketing and advertising that his industry considers essential to selling its products in a highly competitive liquor market. The cuts, finalized last week in the third budget lawmakers considered in two months, almost double the projected level of profit going back to the state.

“I don’t understand why they’re doing this when, in my view, ABC has been doing a pretty good job as a business,” he said in an interview on Monday.

ABC made $220.6 million in retail profits

The answer cuts to the bottom line for former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, whom Youngkin appointed as chairman of the ABC Authority Board of Directors early this year after 17 years in the House of Delegates and an unsuccessful 2021 run for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

“We just got them another $20 million (for) the budget,” Hugo said in an interview on Friday.

ABC returned $220.6 million in retail profits to the state on almost $1.5 billion in gross sales in the fiscal year that ended on June 30 — about $20 million more than required in the state budget lawmakers adopted 14 months ago. Counting taxes on sales, wine and beer, the authority generated $609.7 million in revenues for the state. The budget adopted on Aug. 22 would boost retail profits to $244.3 million in this fiscal year, which began on July 1, about $21 million more than originally forecast.

Soon after Youngkin named him as chairman of the board in early February, Hugo went to the governor’s new chief transformation officer, Eric Moeller, and asked him to look at the operations and expenses at ABC, established as a quasi-independent state authority in 2018 to give it more freedom to run as a business. The law also made ABC a less lucrative place for former legislators in both parties and other political players to roost by making the board positions part time.

“I had a lot of questions I wanted them to clarify,” Hugo said.

The main question was why ABC was increasing sales and gross revenues, but returning a smaller portion of net revenues to the state budget. Moeller, in a report presented to the authority board on July 20, concluded that operating costs had increased by $135 million in six years, resulting in a steady decline in the portion of revenues returned to the state as profit since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The answer — according to the authority and the industries it regulates — was that costs rose because of skyrocketing labor costs during the pandemic, including a pair of 5% raises for state employees in the two-year budget that ABC had to pay with its profits. The state also had committed to allow a portion of profits to be used to modernize antiquated information technology systems and replace the longtime ABC headquarters and distribution warehouse on Hermitage Road in Richmond. The new headquarters and warehouse opened two years ago in Hanover County, and Virginia Commonwealth University bought the old property last year for $15.7 million.

The cuts alarmed Cuttino and other representatives of regulated industries, who voiced their concerns at the July 20 meeting. During that meeting the board took an initial vote narrowly rejecting a revised budget with $21.3 million in cost cuts in response to Moeller’s findings. They were fearful that the proposed cuts would hurt sales at retail stores and potentially prevent the authority from filling long vacant jobs in ABC enforcement necessary to ensure that all competitors play by the rules. They also worried that the cuts would undermine progress that ABC has made since becoming an authority.

The budget the board adopted last week is essentially the same as the one it rejected a month earlier, after it was tweaked to shift $3 million in cuts away from staff incentives, bonuses and training, but at the expense of additional staffing cuts at ABC’s 365 stores and elimination of more vacant full-time jobs.

It includes a commitment to fill 45 of the 60 jobs currently vacant in ABC’s enforcement division, using higher license fees that the industry supported in 2020 in return for hiring more officers to police the business. Hugo said the money has been there to fill those jobs, some of them vacant for years. “It’s been funded, but they just haven’t hired them,” he said.

Official: ‘So many of the potential risks are real’

Eric Terry is president of the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association, whose members have to buy distilled spirits through the state system and depend on enforcement of state rules against unfair competition. His association was among 11 liquor industry trade groups that voiced their concern to Hugo in a letter on Aug. 21, the day before the board adopted a budget that Terry said allayed his concerns.

“They’ve done a really good job of modernizing ABC,” he said. “We don’t want those improvements to stop.”

The governor’s intervention at ABC has gotten a mixed reception at the General Assembly, which has been busy with its own six-month budget stalemate that ended last week.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, acknowledged “a lot of moving pieces” at ABC, but said it is appropriate for the governor’s staff to look for ways to make state government more efficient.

“It is an authority, but it adds to my bottom line with all the profits and state taxes,” Knight said. “Hopefully, at the end of the day, we can get more daggone profit out of it.”

In 2012, the assembly dismissed an attempt by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican, to privatize ABC, largely because his proposal would have lost money for the state budget.

Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, who chairs the Senate committee that oversees ABC, cautioned against making cuts for short-term profits that could hurt the authority’s long-term success.

“I think they’re probably taking a narrow view for short-term gains,” Favola said Monday.

Cuttino has the same concerns on behalf of his company and others represented by the Virginia Spirits Board. While the number of people they employ directly is small — 16 at Reservoir — he said they are part of a much larger “economic ecosystem” that includes farms, lumber companies, and the millers and coopers that make their barrels.

Cutbacks at ABC — including staffing and marketing at ABC stores — “will necessarily hurt the bottom line,” he said.

The budget proposed in July acknowledged some of the potential consequences. Cuts in marketing and other media services could slow growth in sales and reduce public “exposure to Virginia spirits and wines,” it said.

But the biggest question for the industry remains why.

“I really don’t understand why any of this is necessary,” Cuttino said. “So many of the potential risks are real.”

