Those pursuing a teaching career in Virginia will soon be able to bypass the high cost and years-long commitment of earning an education degree from a university, and instead earn their credentials through an online program.

The Youngkin administration touts a new partnership with iteach, a for-profit company offering online teacher training, as a way to help curb Virginia’s sizable teacher shortage. As of Thursday, Virginia had more than 3,500 full-time equivalent vacancies, according to state data.

The state Board of Education’s unanimous vote to approve the partnership with iteach on Thursday aligns with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Directive No. 3 addressing the teacher shortage, according to Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter.

“Governor Youngkin fully supports high-quality alternative pathways to becoming a teacher,” Porter said. “The State Board of Education rigorously reviewed iteach data to ensure that iteach will provide school divisions with another effective and efficient option for recruiting and preparing new teachers.”

Virginia will be the 12th state to offer iteach as an alternate route to license either statewide or to specific school districts in their state.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree can receive a provisional teaching license, which is valid for up to three years, upon completion of the 120 hours of iteach’s online coursework. After completing the course work and teaching experience in a partnering, approved school division, teachers can convert their provisional license to a full, professional license. Iteach graduates in Virginia classrooms will work with a mentor.

In Virginia, a provisional license can be issued to those with a bachelor’s degree and the intent to complete the outstanding training requirements. The college route to complete those requirements is costly — both financially and time-wise. Iteach lessens the cost and time barriers, helping school divisions retain their provisionally licensed teacher workforce.

School division officials said Thursday one of the main reasons they sought a partnership with iteach was to help their provisionally licensed teachers complete the requirements to convert that license to a full, professional license.

More provisional licenses

Karen Riddick, the director of human resources at Greensville County Public Schools, said the rural school division about 75 miles south of Richmond employs about 187 teachers. Out of the 43 provisional licenses, 29 of them expire at the end of the month, and the teachers have not completed their educational requirements.

“We need some help to be able to get these teachers licenses quicker so that we can keep these teachers in our small division,” Riddick said.

Over the past few years, school divisions in Virginia have relied more heavily on provisionally licensed teachers, as opposed to fully licensed teachers.

The number of provisionally licensed teachers increased 24% during the 2021–22 academic year compared with the pre-pandemic average, according to a November report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a state watchdog agency. The number of educators who are teaching “out of field,” meaning not fully endorsed in their content area, more than doubled over the same time period, according to the JLARC study.

“Provisional licensing has become a bigger and bigger part of our teacher workforce and is going to become bigger and bigger,” said Board of Education member Anne Holton, who served as Virginia’s Secretary of Education from 2014-16. “I think that in light of the low-cost alternative that iteach is providing — which is a great thing — that this will become a bigger and bigger part of how our professional licensees get licensed, such that it will essentially overtake almost the whole (is) my prediction.”

Holton said at Thursday’s meeting: “It’s just a sufficiently major change that we ought to be making sure we get it right, which I know everybody on this board wants to do.”

Deferred costs

The 120-hour online program is self-paced, and typically takes anywhere between three months to one year to complete, according to iteach President Andrew Rozell.

Iteach defers about 90% of the program costs until a candidate is hired as a teacher.

Candidates pay an initial fee of $250 to start the coursework, and then defer the remainder of program costs interest-free until they are hired as teachers. Monthly payment plans begin after a candidate is hired as a teacher. The total cost of the program is $3,050.

The traditional route to licensure, an education degree, costs about $13,000 on average at Virginia institutions for mandatory fees, and about $25,112 including boarding for in-state students, according to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia.

In 2019, Virginia’s General Assembly passed legislation that allows for alternate routes to teacher licensure, to include alternatives to the regulatory requirements for teacher preparation. Because of that, iteach is an acceptable route to licensure, upon approval by the State Board of Education.

Twenty one of Virginia’s 131 school divisions applied for an alternate route to licensure through a partnership with iteachUS, including the state’s largest school division — Fairfax County, which enrolled more than 180,000 students this year.

Only divisions with an approved partnership with iteach can request a provisional teaching license on behalf of an iteach candidate.

The long term

While there’s no debate over the idea that an alternatively licensed teacher is better than none at all, some worry that a less rigorous route to teacher licensure will come at a cost to students.

A study from the University of Texas at Austin, conducted over nine years, found that in every tested subject, students perform better if they have university-certified teachers, as opposed to those who were certified through an alternate route. For low-income students, having a university certified teacher can offset half or more of the disadvantages that come from living in poverty, according to the study.

The study also found that university-certified teachers have a higher retention rate. Over the nine-year period studied, 73% of university-certified teachers remained in the field over a nine-year period, while only 59% of alternatively certified teachers stayed in the profession over a nine-year period.

The study did not specifically reference iteach; it does not disclose which alternative provider or providers researchers studied.

“Oftentimes in today’s world, more time is spent on criticizing the solution to the problem than focusing on the problem,” said iteach founder Diann Huber on Thursday.

The board approved the partnership with four conditions, recommended by Virginia State Superintendent Lisa Coons. The conditions include requiring that the petitioning divisions comply with the Virginia Literacy Act, and for partnering divisions and iteach to submit data on quality and effectiveness to the state each year.

State Board of Education President Dan Gecker, who raised questions about the program at the board’s Wednesday work session, said Thursday that he supports the partnership with the added conditions.

“You guys know how concerned I am about the long term ...” Gecker said Thursday. “We also have significant short-term needs. And certainly, this is better than unprepared folks in our classrooms.

“Very seriously, this is a better approach to what we’re doing … If we’re willing to keep the quality assurances in place for a three-year trial, basically, I think this is a good thing for us to do.”

Thursday was Gecker’s last meeting as a board member, along with board Vice President Tammy Mann and board member Pam Davis-Vaught. Mann and Davis-Vaught were appointed to the Board of Education for a four-year term in 2019 by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat. Gecker was appointed to the board in 2015 by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, and reappointed by Northam in 2019. He has served as the board’s president since 2017.