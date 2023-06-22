With legislative primaries over, House Republicans are ready to return to negotiations on a revised state budget early next week. The question is whether Senate Democrats are ready to join them.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Wednesday that he has asked House budget conferees to return to Richmond on Monday for up to three days of negotiations on a final budget, three months after talks broke down the night before the General Assembly was set to adjourn and focus on elections that will determine who controls the legislature in January.

Knight has not been able to reach his Senate counterparts — Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax Democrats, or Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who is expected to become chairman of the powerful money committee with Howell’s impending retirement and Barker’s loss in the Democratic primary for the 36th Senate District on Tuesday night. Howell is out of the country, but he said Barker and Lucas have not responded to his messages.

“I’m looking forward to coming back, having a robust discussion and coming to a compromise, and getting this budget done, post haste,” he said.

A potential special session of the assembly on the budget this summer has prompted another delay in moving the legislature into the new General Assembly Building, after the failure of safety equipment prevented the state from complying with building code requirements in one stairwell.

“While it would be possible to partially open the new GAB without use of the affected stairwell until the issue is resolved, the General Assembly decided to remain in the Pocahontas Building until such time as limitations would not be required on the number of people in the building,” the Department of General Services said on Wednesday. “The highest priority was to guarantee an efficient and effective special session, should one be called later this summer.”

But first, House Republicans and Senate Democrats need to reach a deal on a revised budget that would include an additional 2% pay raise for teachers and state employees. The Senate version of the budget also includes an additional $589 million for k-12 public education, including money to eliminate a cap on state funding of school support positions imposed during the Great Recession. But the House is focused instead on the governor’s $1 billion package of proposed tax cuts.

“The reality is the governor and the House Republicans have not budged,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, a Senate budget conferee who survived a close primary challenge from Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who is part of the party’s progressive wing. “We’re still, frustratingly, a billion dollars apart.”

From 15 to 5 on Finance

The tardiness of the budget was an issue in the primary race between Barker and Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky, a progressive Democrat who focused her campaign on her opposition of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who is insisting on $1 billion in tax cuts in the two-year spending plan on top of the $4 billion in cuts in a budget compromise the governor signed a year ago.

But the primaries cost Democrats two more members of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee — Barker and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who was upset by another progressive candidate on Tuesday. The losses — coupled with the retirement of seven senators and the departure of Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to Congress — leaves the finance committee with only five of the 15 members it had when the assembly adjourned on Feb. 25.

The question for Democrats is whether they have political room to compromise or risk giving Youngkin an issue to use against them in general elections in November that will determine both his success in the final two years of his term and his viability as a potential national candidate next year.

“I’m sure the majority of voters will be unhappy with the inability of the General Assembly and the governor to agree on the budget,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. “Then the blame game begins and the governor is likely to have the upper hand at this point.”

Youngkin’s advantage is the fact that the state already has a budget in place when the next fiscal year begins. If the assembly cannot agree on a revised budget, he also would have an additional $3.5 billion to use to shape the two-year budget that he will propose in December for the next legislature to consider.

On the other hand, the governor needs Republicans to gain control of both chambers of the assembly to continue what his political team calls “Youngkin momentum” as he positions himself for a potential bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

The extreme left really dumped resources into VA to knock off 4 incumbent DEM Senators yesterday (including 3 Committee chairs).



Today Virginians find the new VADEM caucus as one of the most radical in the country, prepared to push an agenda that is far-left and out-of-touch. pic.twitter.com/9XQb0AmaO1 — Dave Rexrode (@DRexrode) June 21, 2023

“It’s a barely concealed national ambition at this point,” Rozell said. “The question (is whether) the Democrats will continue to play into his hands and give him what he wants in not doing a budget. The governor can place all the blame where it belongs — on the legislators who couldn’t get the job done.”

Knight thought he had a deal with Howell and Barker on the eve of the session’s adjournment, but they said they never agreed to the proposal, nor did other Democrats on the Senate negotiating team. The deal would have taken the governor’s proposal to reduce the corporate income tax rate off the table, but used surplus revenues for a one-time rebate to taxpayers. The House proposal also would have raised the standard deduction, benefiting lower and middle-income Virginians who do not itemize their deductions, and would have removed the age limit on a new exemption for military retirement income.

‘Work these things out’

The sticking point remains Youngkin’s proposal to reduce the top income tax rate for individuals, which about 85% of Virginians pay, regardless of how much they make over a threshold of $17,000 a year in adjusted gross income. It would have a big price tag in the next two-year budget, with a potential recession still looming.

“I don’t think it’s fiscally responsible,” said Deeds, who is willing to support one-time rebates to taxpayers, but not cutting the individual and corporate tax rates.

Petersen, a member of the Senate Finance Committee but not a budget negotiator, was still recovering on Wednesday from his upset loss to Saddam Azlan Salim, a progressive Democrat who criticized the incumbent for his votes with Republicans on hot-button issues such as guns and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had a target on my back,” he said. “I think it’s fair to say it was less about him and more about getting rid of me.”

Petersen called a potential special session “kind of a one-and-done situation for me,” but he said getting a budget deal is important, especially in providing additional raises to state employees and teachers.

“I’m ready to come down to Richmond and work these things out,” he said.

