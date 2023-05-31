Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Virginia’s U.S. House delegation splintered Wednesday night on the vote to raise the debt ceiling, with six in favor and five voting against the measure.

Two Republicans, Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st, and Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, joined four Democrats — Reps. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, Don Beyer, D-8th, and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, in voting in favor of the measure, according to a running tally kept by The Washington Post.

Two Democrats — Reps. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, and Gerry Connolly, D-11th, joined three Republicans — Reps. Bob Good, R-5th, Ben Cline, R-6th, and Morgan Griffith, R-9th, in voting against the measure.

Virginia Democrats will now depend on the U.S. Senate to block a proposal to link construction of a hotly disputed natural gas pipeline to prevention of a default on the nation’s debt.

Earlier Wednesday, the House Rules Committee rejected amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility Act — including one proposed by McClellan — before sending the compromise on raising the debt ceiling to the floor of the House.

McClellan and five other Virginia Democrats tried to amend the debt ceiling bill on Tuesday to strip a provision that would require federal agencies to issue environmental permits for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, bypassing potential judicial and executive reviews.

The committee decided late Tuesday to not allow any amendment to the legislation, negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to defuse a tense standoff over raising the limit on U.S. debt less than a week before a June 5 deadline to prevent a potential default. The committee also rejected two amendments proposed by Good to kill the bill or at least block Biden’s executive order to forgive a portion of student debts.

The final hope of stopping the pipeline provision rests rest with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who said this week he would propose to amend the bill to eliminate the proposal to require issuance of permits for the project within 21 days.

The pipeline provision poses a quandary for Virginia Democrats, who otherwise appear to back Biden’s effort to raise the debt limit for two years — extending it past the presidential election in 2024 — without agreeing to deep federal spending cuts that House Republicans had demanded in the “Limit, Save, Grow Act” it had passed on a party-line vote in late April. Part of the deal would protect $370 billion for clean-energy initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act signed last year.

Kaine has not said whether he will support the bill if it requires the pipeline permits, but Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he will vote for the package to avoid a potential default on the debt.