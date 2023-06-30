Virginia’s main economic development agency is expanding on a traditional role for such bodies — generating sales leads — to develop expertise in what businesses need to locate or expand here.

One sign of that is in the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s new operating plan and its call for an expert focus on three core areas, broader than the usual way economic development agencies usually target their efforts — such as VEDP’s current list of 14 different kinds of business.

The three core sectors are knowledge work, manufacturing and the transportation and logistics sector.

All three are areas where the state sees major job growth, and they include many of the partnership’s current, if traditional, target industries, such as the five manufacturing businesses on its list — advanced materials, aerospace, automotive, semiconductors and wood products.

The idea is that different kinds of manufacturers have common needs, and the core sector experts will need to know these, be able to pitch how Virginia meets these — and be able to let policymakers know if infrastructure, regulatory or tax issues are concerns.

Another key push is what the partnership plan calls “a whole-of-government” approach to economic development.

This means working closely with the state’s new workforce development department, schools and colleges, and local and regional economic development departments.

“We want state-of-the-art economic development, by even better integrating with other partners to realize the full potential of the commonwealth,” said Jason El Koubi, president of the partnership.

The plan calls for expanding real estate programs, taking advantage of increased state funds for developing sites for business relocation and expansion and by collaborating with the private sector.

One major goal is to make Virginia an exporter of business services — that is, to encourage firms that serve clients outside the state, as well as local firms, as several of Virginia’s major employers, such as Glen Allen-based Markel Group does with its multibillion-dollar specialty insurance operations.

The partnership wants to develop a customized incentive program for hiring and training workers that can be a key attraction for business thinking of opening up in Virginia or expanding existing operations here.

Its goals for fiscal year 2024 include generating 13,000 jobs and $4 billion of new investment by business, as well as helping businesses make new international sales of $900 million and supporting some 8,000 jobs linked to international trade.

