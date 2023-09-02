Abbey Pimentel is director of people and culture at Gelati Celesti Ice Cream, overseeing hiring at the chain’s 10 stores in Hampton Roads and Richmond. Despite the sweet items on the menu, finding the right employees can be tough.

"In this post-COVID era, it has been challenging trying to attract great talent," she said.

Pimentel is facing a situation familiar to many hiring across Virginia. The state can claim the envious distinction of having an unemployment rate of 2.5%, a full percentage point better than the U.S. average. The data is for the month of July, the most recent period for which hiring totals are available.

“With the largest labor force ever to support growing businesses Virginia is on the move, and we continue to focus on reducing the cost of doing business and lowering the cost of living for working Virginians to accelerate these results,” he said in a statement in August.

But the encouraging numbers also mean open positions are fewer.

Nationally, similar jobs trends are being seen multiple states. Applications for unemployment benefits dropped by the most in five weeks on Thursday, according to Labor Department data, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a report last month pointed to "an unprecedented challenge finding workers to fill open jobs.”

The environment is partially the result of the U.S. losing millions of workers since the start of the pandemic. The chamber estimated Virginia has 47 available workers for every 100 open jobs, among the most pronounced ratios in the nation.

Diana McMahon, vice president of Richmond-based InUnison, formerly known as the Retail Merchants Association, said the shortage of workers is forcing employers to rethink hiring.

"With a tight labor market, we see more businesses are offering bonuses and incentives to their team, as well as more traditional benefits like 401K matches, more paid time off, instituting a short-term disability benefit and health care," she said. "Some have even instituted profit-sharing to employees or are piloting unlimited paid time off.”

Pimentel said she’s feeling the impact of the new strategy taken by some.

"Being a small local business, it is difficult to compete with larger companies," she said.

That's made offering good benefits a key way of attracting employees, she said.

The tight labor market, however, hasn't seen employers turning to asking for more overtime work.

"We’ve seen many businesses do more with less - i.e. consolidate job roles, rethinking processes," McMahon said.

"Businesses view extended or regular overtime as an unsustainable practice and try to mitigate against it unless absolutely necessary," McMahon said.

The Virginia Employment Commission reported the largest gains from June were in the Richmond are (up 2,300 jobs), Northern Virginia (800 jobs) and the Charlottesville area (600 jobs).

The other lingering effect of the pandemic in Virginia are unemployment claims handled by the state Employment Commission.

The agency received 1.4 million unemployment claims in 2020, as unemployment offices closed to protect employees from multiple outbreaks of COVID. Claims dropped to 609,000 in 2021 and 166,000 last year.

“We have made tremendous progress, but there is still work to be done,” Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth told lawmakers earlier this year.

From the Archives: The Virginia state Capitol building Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol Virginia State Capitol VA State Capitol