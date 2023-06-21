Virginia aims to sell hundreds of acres on the campuses of two state mental hospitals and a now-shuttered facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities outside Lynchburg.

The state Department of General Services has declared 293 acres of the 543-acre Central State Hospital campus in Dinwiddie County as surplus, available for sale.

The state is building a replacement hospital on part of the site, a $400 million project. Site work is underway and construction is to start in the fall.

Virginia, meanwhile, has contracts for the sale of 346 acres of Eastern State Hospital’s Williamsburg-area campus. This is a mainly wooded area bordered by State Route 199 and west of the current hospital’s building.

In a recent report to the General Assembly, the general services department put an estimated value on these sales of $18.5 million.

State officials also are working with a Williamsburg-area nonprofit, Hope Family Village, which wants to build a neighborhood where 25 families of individuals with serious mental illnesses could build homes along with common areas on the Eastern State campus, so families could support those individuals and one another.

Meanwhile, Amherst County and its Economic Development Authority are looking over the Central Virginia Training Center campus, once home to hundreds of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, to see if they want to buy it for future development. The campus is across the James River from Lynchburg.

Under a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Virginia has closed all but one of its training centers, shuttering the Amherst County facility in 2020. In the 1920s and 1930s, the facility, then called the Colony for Epileptics and Feeble-Minded, was a center for Virginia's eugenics program to sterilize individuals. Carrie Buck, a resident, was the plaintiff in the lawsuit through which the U.S. Supreme Court approved the practice.

The state closed the Southside Virginia Training Center in Petersburg in 2014, the Northern Virginia Training Center in Fairfax County in 2016 and the Southwestern Virginia Training Center in the Carroll County town of Hillsville in 2018. Only Southeastern Virginia Training Center, in Chesapeake, remains open for those who need the residential care of a large institution.

The state sold 98.5 acres of the Southwestern Virginia center campus to Galax Treatment Center last year, for $4 million. The buyer agreed that the site would be used to provide health care services for at least five years.

At Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie, the state plans to replace 13 separate buildings with a single one, much as it did at Western State Hospital a few years ago.

The Central State project is more complicated, because the hospital is also the site of Virginia’s maximum security unit for patients with criminal histories.

Virginia’s other state hospitals do treat individuals involved with the courts, either because they have been found not guilty by reason of insanity or because they were deemed incompetent to stand trial, but most of these people do not need the kind of secure facility that Central State operates.

The next step with the surplus land at Central State, now that the Secretary of Natural Resources has reviewed the site to evaluate environmental issues, is to contact Dinwiddie and its development authority so they can launch a 180-day review, as outlined in state law.

The aim is to give the locality and the authority first crack at acquiring the site for development. If they don’t come up with a viable proposal, the property is sold, either by public auction, sealed bids, or by marketing through one or more real estate brokers.

The hospital is on the grounds of the former Mayfield Plantation, which the state acquired from Petersburg more than 130 years ago to replace a Reconstruction-era hospital for Black people that was founded in 1870 in what is now East Richmond. It remained racially segregated until 1968.

Other surplus properties on the for sale list include a portion of Virginia Correctional Enterprises’ 5 acres near the Chesterfield County airport, where the state is negotiating a sale, and the Department of Corrections’ White Post Men's Diversion Center, 11 miles south of Winchester.

Last year, the state received $44.8 million from sales of surplus property, up from $4.4 million the year before, the general services department reported to the legislature.

