More than six months overdue, Virginia legislators finally passed a budget Wednesday — with $1.1 billion in tax relief, including one-time rebates to taxpayers, bolstering education funding and boosting money for mental health resources in the state.

But on Wednesday, the budget bill moved quickly, with few questions and little debate.

The longest delays in the 3 hour-40 minute process came as the House of Delegates and state Senate waited on one another to go through the formalities of considering each body's identical bill, as well as a 10-minute breakdown in the House's computerized voting panel when it came time to vote on waiving two of the usual readings required before a bill could be voted on.

"This is a bipartisan, bicameral compromise," said House Appropriations Committee chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, the lead House budget negotiator.

"I think we have a comfort level," he said.

Only three members of the House had questions about details in the bill, and only Knight and House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, spoke briefly before the House voted 86-4 to pass it. Knight said he thought the quick action was possible because legislators had 96 hours to review the 758-page bill, and Knight said he fielded calls for many House members seeking details.

"Every compromise means nobody gets everything they want," he said. "But this a good budget."

Scott said the compromise was important because it rejected GOP legislators' efforts to limit Medicaid funding for abortions as well as Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposal for a corporate tax cut, while boosting K-12 funding.

"Today, hardworking Virginians won," he said.

Getting past a $1 billion impasse between versions of the budget from a Republican-led House of Delegates and Democratic majority state Senate took time because "the negotiations have been very intense and very extended," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Senate Finance Committee co-chair.

But the end result reflected both sides' priorities and "represented unprecedented investments in education, natural resources and mental health. It's a win-win," she said.

The Senate voted for the budget 38-0 with state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County abstaining because of language on page 718 related to electronic skills games. Stanley, an attorney representing a challenger to a state ban on the games, complained that the General Assembly was legislating through the budget.

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, complained that the bill dropped $100 million of funds for Richmond's combined sewer overflow control project that would cut flows of sewage-tainted stormwater into the James River. State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, complained that the bill dropped funding for work on Interstate 81.

Youngkin's take

“I appreciate the hard work of the General Assembly and our budget conferees to send a budget to my desk," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

"While the process took longer than needed, more than $1 billion in tax relief is on the way to Virginia veterans, working families and businesses ... this collaborative effort ensured the funding of our shared priorities: investing in students and teachers, supporting our law enforcement community and transforming the way behavioral health care is delivered," he said.

The budget negotiators focused on one-time spending and tax initiatives as much as possible, House Appropriations Committee staff director Anne Oman told House members during the committee hearing to review the budget.

She said about $3.5 billion went to such efforts, including $907 million for one-time income tax rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for couples filing jointly, as well as a one-time $418 million funding pool for public schools, intended to focus on learning loss during the pandemic and reading programs, $644 million for the water quality improvement fund and other natural resources projects and $200 million for capital projects, which includes $127 million to build an Army Aviation Support Facility in Sandston in Henrico County.

The budget also includes $150 million more for widening Interstate 64 in New Kent and James City counties.

It would also raise the standard deduction on income taxes to $8,500 for individuals and $17,000 for couples filing jointly, an overall tax cut of $48 million. In addition it removes the age limit for an exemption of military retirement income and raises the deduction for business interest expenses.

Public schools will get about $653 million in new spending, including the one-time funding pool for school divisions that the budget negotiators hope will be used to address learning losses during the pandemic and for reading programs. It also includes $152 million to pay more of the state’s share for school support positions, by increasing the positions funded from 21 per 1,000 students to 24.

The budget also provides for a 2% pay raise for teachers and state employees, on top of 5% raises lawmakers previously approved in each year of the current two-year budget that ends June 30, 2024.

The budget includes $156 million in new spending for behavioral health services, including more money for crisis receiving centers and stabilization units, permanent supportive housing to keep people out of institutions, mobile crisis teams and higher pay for employees of Virginia’s 39 community services boards and one behavioral health authority.

It provides $92.2 million in state and federal Medicaid funds. They are to increase reimbursement rates for people providing personal care, boost behavioral health services and increase the Auxiliary Grant for elderly and disabled people living in adult homes from $1,609 a month to $2,055. It also provides $7.6 million to add 500 slots for Medicaid-funded community services for people with developmental disabilities, boosting the total new slots to 1,100 for the fiscal year.

The budget aims to keep a reinsurance program that has cut Affordable Care Act premiums, by saying Virginia wants the program to aim for a 15% premium cut for 2024. The State Corporation Commission has warned that premiums would increase by up to 28% without the reinsurance program.

The budget also includes $190 million more for state colleges and universities, including more than $62 million for undergraduate financial aid and $75 million aimed at reining in tuition costs.

It also provided $200 million for business-ready sites for firms moving to or expanding in Virginia, $30 million to prevent community violence and funds to ease pay pressures for sheriffs’ deputies, as well as for commonwealth’s attorneys’ offices, circuit court clerks, district court clerks and deputies, and public defenders.

In addition it provides for deposits of $644 million in the state water quality improvement fund and $289.6 million to the revenue reserve fund.