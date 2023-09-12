In what it says is its largest political investment to date, the political action committee for the Virginia chapter of the League of Conservation Voters is giving $2 million to Democratic candidates in competitive state legislature elections.

“We need strong environmental leadership now more than ever in Virginia, and we’re all-in to restore the Conservation Majority at the General Assembly,” said Virginia LCV director Michael Town in a statement.

The investment comes after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee donated nearly $100,000 last month to GOP candidates in competitive races (and the PAC has been on a fundraising spree garnering almost $6 million this spring).

It also comes weeks after President Joe Biden directed the Democratic National Committee to add an additional $1.2 million into Virginia Democrats' state campaigns — bringing the DNC's contributions to date to $1.5 million.

Virginia’s LCV says the stakes are high to ensure Virginia continues on its trajectory of passing laws aimed at environmental protections — an often Democratic issue.

When Democrats held a majority in both the House of Delegates and state Senate along with support from former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, lawmakers enacted environmental policies like the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the Clean Cars Act and placed Virginia into a multistate carbon cap-and-trade market called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — often pronounced “Reggie.”

The financial and field work boost from Virginia LCV comes amid Youngkin’s yearlong effort to remove Virginia from RGGI. While funding generated from participation in the program goes toward energy efficiency and environmental resiliency efforts in the state, utility companies have historically passed that cost onto its ratepayers.

Democratic lawmakers and environmental activists argue it’s not the purview of the governor or the air board (with its majority of Youngkin appointees who voted for the removal this summer) to take Virginia out of RGGI since it was the state legislature that put Virginia into it. Environmental groups have also since sued over the matter.

“Governor Youngkin and his extreme allies up and down the ticket have one thing in common: they want to dismantle the progress we’ve made in Virginia and put big polluters’ interests above what’s best for our Commonwealth,” Town added.

“We refuse to let that happen, which is why we’re mounting our largest legislative electoral campaign to-date to send environmental leaders to Richmond.”

As part of its investments, Virginia LCV will be contributing mail and digital programs and assisting with field work and canvassing for candidates in a number of districts around the state.

Closer to Richmond, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who is facing Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, in Senate District 16 will benefit from LCV assistance. As will Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, who is facing Republican Riley Shaia, a fitness instructor; and Democratic accountant Kimberly Pope Adams, who is facing Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie to represent House District 82.

Support for candidates will also extend to key races in Northern Virginia and Virginia Beach to include:

Russet Perry, a Democratic candidate in Loudoun County's Senate District 31

Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, who is running for Senate District 22

Josh Thomas, a Democratic candidate for House District 21 in Prince William County

Joshua Cole, a Democratic candidate for House District 65, based in Stafford County

Michael Feggans, a Democratic candidate for House District 97 in Virginia Beach

Virginia LCV will also collaborate with the Campaign For A Family Friendly Economy into canvassing efforts in the Newport News and Williamsburg areas to support Sen. Monty Mason,D-Newport News. Mason is in a tight race with former York County and Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs.

“The 19 canvassers on the ground plan to knock 57,000 doors in the district, engaging voters in one of the important districts vital to maintaining an environmental firewall in the state senate,” the release said.