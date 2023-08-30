Virginia Lottery sales soared 23% to a record $4.61 billion during the fiscal year that ended June 30, the state agency charged with helping to fund K-12 education reported.

Its gains came even as Virginians saw more options for legal gambling emerge, with the opening of casinos in Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol and the continued expansion of sports betting.

Virginia Lottery's profits – the difference between the money it takes in and what it pays out in prizes, payments to retailers and its own overhead – rose 11.3% to $867.4 million, or $86.2 million more than the state budget called on it to transfer to school programs.

The lottery posted the biggest sales gains for its iLottery Instants games, with sales of these online games up 61% to $2.06 billion. These games paid $1.84 billion in prizes, or 88.9% of the money buyers put down.

Draw games sales rose 10.5% to $1.27 billion, and paid out 51.8% of what buyers paid to play these games, which can be played online and by tickets purchased in stores. MegaMillions and Powerball both reported record sales.

This spring, a New Kent County woman, Marsha Rollins, was playing her favorite scratch-off game while on the phone with her fiancé when she discovered that she won $2 million.

Rollins won the top prize for the Money Blitz scratcher after purchasing the ticket at a Fairfax County Safeway.

“I never went to sleep; I was up all night!” Rollins said to Virginia Lottery officials. “I’m floating on cloud nine!”

Sales of scratcher games, which are sold only in retail stores, declined 3.3% to $1.28 billion, though they did better than the lottery had expected in its own budget for fiscal year 2023. These games paid buyers 72.2% of the money they put down.

In all, lottery prizes totaled $3.42 billion, up nearly 28% from the previous fiscal year.

The lottery’s administration spending accounted for 4.2% of its sales, less than half of the maximum set by state law. Retailers received 5.7% of sales revenue, or $137.3 million.

The National Council on Problem Gambling recognized with an award the lottery’s “gift responsibly” campaign reminding Virginians not to give lottery tickets to minors as gifts.

"Our FY23 record-breaking support of Virginia's K-12 public education is made possible by offering fun and engaging products in a responsible manner, lottery executive director Kelly Gee wrote in a note to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the leaders of the General Assembly's money committees.

Youngkin this week named Gee as Secretary of the Commonwealth to succeed Kay Coles James, who is moving over to his political action committee.

Photos: A sneak peek inside the Danville Casino