A brick in the "brick wall" still stands. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, warded off fellow longtime lawmaker Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, in a Senate primary Tuesday night.

As chair of the Education and Health Committee, Lucas has touted Democrats in the Senate as the wall to block GOP-proposed abortion restrictions, which have emerged as a key issue in some races this year.

In another closely watched primary, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville led Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville in Senate District 11.

The victory of Lucas in Tuesday's primary clash — the only one that pitted two incumbent senators against one another — continued the upheaval in the state Senate that began when new legislative boundaries paired dozens of lawmakers in districts with other incumbents. This prompted a wave of retirements. Six of the Senate's seven most senior members chose to retire rather than face fellow senators in nomination contests.

About a dozen members of the House of Delegates abandoned the chamber in bids to move up to the Senate — either in primary challenges on Tuesday, or in general election contests in November.

In Northern Virginia, Stella Pekarsky, a member of the Fairfax County School Board, led Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

While Lucas and Deeds prevailed, Tuesday's state Senate primaries, in which a number of incumbent legislators faced stiff challenges, continued a profound generational shift in the General Assembly, as younger lawmakers supplant seasoned veterans. The legislature also could become more ideologically polarized, as some retiring Democrats are succeeded by lawmakers who are further to the left and some centrist Republicans give way to more conservative successors.

During this year's General Assembly session, Democrats held a four-seat edge in the state Senate and Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House of Delegates. This fall, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will make a push to win control of both legislative chambers in order to carry out his legislative agenda, which includes his push for more tax cuts, abortion restrictions and increased parental influence over public education. Virginia governors may not serve consecutive terms. Youngkin's ends in January 2026.

Many of Tuesday's primaries were in districts that are unlikely to be competitive in November, making the primary results tantamount to victory. This fall, control of the Senate and the House of Delegates is likely to come down to a handful of swing districts, such as the Henrico County Senate race in Senate District 16, in which Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, faces Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico. Education and abortion laws will likely feature as prominent issues in their election.

Meanwhile, here is a look at other key primaries Tuesday outside the Richmond area, including two closely watched Senate GOP primaries in which Youngkin made endorsements.

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, backed by Youngkin, topped former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler to win the GOP nomination in Southside's Senate District 17.

In Senate District 27, Del. Tara Durant, R-Fredericksburg, who was backed by Youngkin, beat Matt Strickland, a restaurateur who defied state restrictions during COVID-19.

In Northern Virginia a handful of Democratic senators faced primary challenges from the left.

Barker, a member of the Senate since 2008, is a key Senate negotiator in the budget impasse with Youngkin, who is seeking an additional $1 billion in tax cuts. Barker asserted that he has important experience and relationships across the aisle. Pekarsky, who represents more than half of the newly drawn district in her school board seat, says she would be a new voice and a strong voice against gun violence and to protect abortion rights.

Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, a senator since 2010 and a legislator since 2006, defeated Heidi Drauschak, an advocate for campaign finance reform who co-founded CrowdLobby — a website that connects everyday people to professional lobbyists.

Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, a senator since 2016 was in a tight contest with Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, a delegate since 2008. Guzman sought the Senate seat after she was drawn into the same House district as Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, a member of the Senate since 2008, was in a tight contest with Saddam Azlan Salim, a financial consultant and immigrant from Bangladesh who said he represents generational change.

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy had an early edge over Hala Ayala in a Prince William Senate primary that featured two former Democratic candidates for statewide office. In 2021, Carroll Foy finished second to Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary for governor. Ayala lost the election for lieutenant governor to Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.

In a southwest Virginia House contest of note, Del. Wren Williams, R-Franklin, ousted Del. Marie March, R-Floyd in the 47th District. The two Republican lawmakers had been drawn into the same district, with Williams securing Gov. Youngkin's endorsement.