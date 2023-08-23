State regulatory staffers are questioning Dominion Energy forecasts in the utility’s latest long-term plan, which would mean it will need to keep fossil fuel plants running after a state mandated shuttering.

Doing so would mean its carbon emissions would rise from current levels, instead of dropping to zero by 2045, as the Virginia Clean Economy Act requires.

That plan says a rapid growth in electricity use, driven largely by data centers and electric vehicles means the most realistic path for the next 15 to 25 years is for the company to keep operating its main coal and gas-fired plants as well as adding new gas-fired units and several small nuclear reactors.

But a consultant engaged by State Corporation Commission staff said Dominion’s forecast is based on an optimistic view about data center expansion.

Instead of Dominion’s forecast that peak load will rise from a bit more than 17,000 megawatts now to 27,000 megawatts by 2037, consultant Bernadette Johnson forecast a rise to a bit more than 22,000 megawatts. One megawatt from a modern gas-fired plant is enough to power about 250 homes.

While Dominion forecast overall annual electric use rising from under 100,000 gigawatts now to nearly 180,000 gigawatts by 2037, Johnson said a more likely scenario is for demand to rise to about 130,000 gigawatts. A gigawatt is 1,000 megawatts.

“Data center demand is elastic,” Johnson wrote in testimony submitted to the SCC by its own utility regulation and accounting staff. “It will follow low costs of real estate and power prices.”

She said the increase Dominion forecasts is larger than the actual growth her firm has measured in Texas’ self-contained electric grid, where increases have been driven by data center expansion, cryptocurrency operations and faster overall job growth than Virginia sees.

Johnson said Dominion’s previous long-term plans have since 2009 all projected much faster electricity use growth than actually materialized.

Meanwhile, “there is a high degree of uncertainty regarding the forecasted construction timelines and costs associated with the Company's planned SMR [small modular reactor] units,” SCC public utility regulation analyst Matthew S. Glattfelder said in his testimony.

“The technology is based on decades of research, but there have not yet been any real-life grid deployments of the technology," he said.

"The first SMR vendor to receive a Nuclear Regulatory Commission design certification, NuScale, is scheduled to complete a demonstration reactor complex to be connected to the Utah Associated Municipal Power System in 2030,” he said. NuScale has increased its forecast for the cost of that power by 53% as the construction cost of the project rose from $5.3 billion to $9.3 billion.

Dominion’s plan calls for at least six small reactors by 2034.

The company’s long-term plans must be approved by SCC and are meant to guide the commission’s decisions about Dominion’s plans for building new plants or shuttering existing ones.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act, passed in 2020, calls on Dominion to end all carbon emissions by 2045, but does provide for the SCC to allow them to remain in operation if needed for reliable delivery of power to Virginians.

Last week, in hundreds of pages of often highly technical filings, environmental groups and a clean energy trade association told the SCC that Dominion’s electricity demand forecast is based on an unrealistic view about how many new data centers — major consumers of electricity — are coming.

Their concern is that Dominion’s plan, with that forecast of surging electricity use, says the most realistic path forward for the next 15 to 25 years means keeping its gas-fired and three large coal-fired plants running.

Dominion has said it expects to address criticisms of its forecasts and plans in filings with the SCC.