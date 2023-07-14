Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was happy to hear Virginia's watchdog agency bark about the state's long neglect of its obligation to fully fund public education.

Kaine, who became lieutenant governor six months after the General Assembly last failed to reach agreement on a revised state budget before the end of the fiscal year, said the timing of a new report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission was "frankly, good" because of its potential to break a political stalemate over revisions to the state's current two-year spending plan.

The impasse centers on a $1 billion gulf between Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who wants a package of corporate and individual tax cuts, and Senate Democrats, who say the money would be better spent in addressing some of the $3.5 billion in needs estimated by JLARC for Virginia to live up to its obligation to fund K-12 public schools.

"It's my hope that the JLARC report might spur the General Assembly, if they find a compromise, to really put our kids first," Kaine said, after introducing legislation with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., to force the federal government to live up to its own funding obligations to students with disabilities.

But the prospect of compromise on revisions to Virginia's two-year budget appears dim, after the rancorous breakdown of negotiations between House Republicans and Senate Democrats days before the state fiscal year ended on June 30. It marked the first time that Virginia began a new fiscal year without a revised budget since 2001, when the General Assembly, then controlled by Republicans, failed to reach agreement in a showdown with Republican Gov. Jim Gilmore over his signature plan to repeal local government personal property taxes.

The two-year budget legislators adopted last year remains in place, but the impasse creates uncertainty about state funding for local school divisions and other core government services.

"I'm always hopeful, but it's looking pretty grim," said Sen. Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax.

Howell was traveling in Japan with family when House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, cut off budget talks with Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, on June 27 after the Senate proposed $900 million in one-time rebates to taxpayers but none of the ongoing cuts sought by the governor or proposed by House Republicans.

High stakes in November

The budget drama reflects the political stakes in elections in November for all 140 assembly seats, which will determine majority control of the legislature and the fate of Youngkin's agenda in the final two years of his term, as the Republican flirts with a long-shot run for the White House. With contentious party primaries over, House Republicans and Senate Democrats appear no closer to reaching an agreement on changes to the budget, potentially leaving it to voters to assign blame.

"Republicans will run on not being able to get tax cuts, and Democrats will run on not being able to get sufficient funding for K-12 public education," said Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies, at the University of Mary Washington. "It's bad news for local school divisions for there to be no compromise like this."

Youngkin is betting big money - his political committee raised a record $5.75 million in the second quarter of this year - that he can win the debate with voters and take control of the assembly to enact his conservative agenda. The governor hasn't backed off his tax plan, even as Knight has floated potential compromises that would not lower the corporate tax rate, which Democrats are using as a political weapon against Republican candidates to assert that they value corporations more than school children.

The governor is expected to make a final push next week with the release of June revenue collections, which he said will show that Virginia can afford both his proposed tax cuts and more spending in education, behavioral health and public safety.

"I think that will be my final plea, because I think we will fully confirm that we are well ahead of the $3.6 billion budget forecast for a surplus that I laid out in December,” Youngkin said on July 6 in Petersburg.

“And there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to have a substantial tax reduction – I’ve asked for a little bit over a billion dollars in tax reduction – and invest a substantial amount, $2.6 billion, in critically important investments on behalf of Virginians.”

Education has been central to the governor's agenda since he took office, but the JLARC report poses both an opportunity and a challenge for him to make good on his promises, said Mark Rozell, founding dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

"Potentially, it gives him the opportunity to break the budget impasse, but that means a willingness to compromise with the opposition party on tax cuts," Rozell said Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, says Youngkin already has missed the opportunity. "He could have solved the problem," Saslaw said. "Instead of giving $4 billion in tax cuts last year, he could have brought us up to the national average" in funding for K-12 schools.

Knight, who has been looking for a compromise, says he would resume negotiations on an hour's notice. But Senate budget conferees are waiting for him to counter their offer of $900 million in one-time tax rebates.

"We need them to move," said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who was among Senate negotiators from both parties who met in Richmond on Thursday to privately discuss strategy and options.

School funding study

The JLARC study has raised the stakes in both the budget standoff and the looming elections by picking apart the entrenched formula that has evolved over the past 50 years to fund public education - under both Democratic and Republican governors and legislative majorities.

As a result, the study says Virginia lags behind national and regional averages for K-12 funding by $1,900 a student, mainly because it pays too little for the teachers and other people who run public schools, leaving local governments to shoulder most of the burden. Local school divisions employ 51% more staff than the state pays to support, the study finds, including a whopping 677% more teacher aides.

It recommends eliminating a cap on state funding of school support staff that the state imposed in 2009 after revenues dried up in the Great Recession. It urges better compensation for teachers and other employees, more funding of small school divisions and those with high concentrations of at-risk students. It suggests further study of special education, which badly lags in state funding, and a new way to give more money to school divisions with higher labor costs, not just in Northern Virginia.

Finally, it recommends basing the K-12 funding formula on the number of students, which it says would be more straightforward that Virginia's current formula based on staffing costs.

"The evidence of the educational challenges Virginia faces is compelling and widespread," Farnsworth said, "but the political reality means that fixing it will require compromise, which doesn't seem to play well politically these days."

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a retired high school teacher who now lobbies for higher education, said Friday, "I understand exactly where JLARC is coming from."

Measures such as the cap on funding support positions were necessary to devote state money to classrooms, Cox said, but they ultimately backfired by forcing localities to cover the cost. At the same time, he cautioned against major commitments to fix the formula without looking first at potential consequences.

"I'd be very careful about building a model and being stuck with a high price tag," he said.

Political reaction has divided along party lines, with Democrats trumpeting the findings as support for their position on the budget and Republicans finding fault with the report, which Knight suggested is "a little bit biased or skewed" toward teachers and school administrators who participated in work groups to help JLARC identify school needs.

JLARC Director Hal Greer called any suggestion of bias "completely unfounded" and noted that work group recommendations were explicitly excluded from calculating the estimated costs of fixing problems the report identifies. "As with all studies that we conduct, this review was performed with a high degree of rigor, and appropriate measure were in place to ensure the accuracy, reliability, and objectivity of the analysis," Greer said.

Knight wants state legislators to conduct their own study of the issues before committing to funding recommended by JLARC. "We're the policy makers; we're the people who write the checks, so we need to have a better understanding of it," he said in an interview on Thursday.

For example, Knight and the Youngkin administration were quick to note that the study doesn't reflect additional spending in the current two-year budget - which the governor estimates at $3.2 billion - and what's currently on the table. "I think education is already on the way to catching up," he said.

But that's also true of other states that have increased funding to compete for teachers and other talent, said Mark Gribben, project leader of the study. "While there is a possibility that Virginia would look better if there had been a way to include (Fiscal year 2023 and Fiscal year 2024) funding increases, there is also a real possibility that Virginia would look about the same or worse."

JLARC also noted that the administration is double counting part of the $1.9 billion in additional direct aid to schools in the last fiscal year, including federal aid for one-time teacher bonuses. The amount of aid fell by almost $700 million in this fiscal year, for a cumulative increase of $1.2 billion. However, most of the increase in base funding the first year is sustained in the second.

Knight said the report also doesn't reflect $1.5 billion in unspent federal aid to localities under emergency legislation during the COVID-19 pandemic or $1.25 billion in grants and loans to help localities replace or renovate outdated school buildings - one-time expenditures that JLARC said don't affect funding for ongoing school operations.

"We're really looking out for localities and school systems," the House budget leader said.

Howell, who is retiring from the Senate at the end of her term in January, said the report "strengthens the Senate position that we need to be investing in our education system and that that's more important than giving a few more dollars a month back to taxpayers."

Tax break proposals

The Senate has proposed one-time rebate checks of $200 for individual taxpayers and $400 to couples filing jointly. The House has offered a compromise that includes one-time checks of $100 and $200, respectively, an increase in the standard deduction for the second time in two years, broadening an exemption for military retirement income, and changing the income ranges on the four individual tax brackets. The Senate rejected ongoing tax cuts, which Knight called "a line in the sand."

The proposed compromise didn't include Youngkin's proposals to cut the corporate income tax rate by one percentage point and the top individual rate by a quarter percentage point, but the governor has not publicly backed off of either position.

Howell said "it's unlikely" that the Senate will agree to cuts that will mean substantial reduction in state revenues in future budget years. "We've got big bills coming that we want to be able to pay," she added, citing both public education and behavioral health.

The most expensive changes JLARC recommended could be made in future budgets, but the study suggests about $1 billion in changes in the near term. The biggest would be to end measures the state took in 2010 in response to a big drop in revenue during the Great Recession, including the cap on state funding of support positions, a cost of $515 million. The assembly has gradually reduced the number of positions covered by the support cap, and the proposed Senate budget would end it entirely.

"We have students suffering; we have teachers suffering; and we have local governments suffering," said Barker, who lost his Senate seat in a Democratic primary against a progressive challenger who cast him as too willing to compromise with Youngkin. "What we need to do is respond to this in a way that helps all three of them."

The question is whether the report's stark portrayal of Virginia's public education system will make it easier for budget negotiators to compromise.

"I think the JLARC report is going to make it harder to go even an inch further than what we've already proposed and they've rejected," Deeds said.

However, if the assembly fails to reach agreement, Deeds said, "You don't know how voters are going to respond, and it's our responsibility to get the job done."

