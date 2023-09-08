Attorney General Jason Miyares on Friday announced a multi-state settlement with Kroger that will require the grocery store chain to pay up $1.37 billion to state and local governments for its role in the national opioid crisis.

With about $28 million of that expected to come to Virginia in installments over the next 11 years, it brings the state’s total in settlements with pharmaceutical companies and other retailers to over $1 billion so far.

“The opioid crisis has tragically claimed the lives of countless innocent Virginians, and this significant settlement is another important step in the battle against this epidemic, offering aid and recovery services to those who urgently need it,” Miyares said in a statement.

“This crisis has left a profound impact on so many families, and at the Office of Attorney General, we are focused on fighting this crisis in every corner of the Commonwealth."

As well as the financial terms, a final settlement will be "contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes," the statement said.

Attorneys general from North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Illinois and Virginia led the negotiations.

Over the past year, Miyares has also announced other settlements in ongoing legal battles attorneys general of many states have undertaken with various companies — such as a $9 million settlement with Endo International and a $67 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson. The funding has gone toward Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority and localities.

The nation’s opioid crisis can largely be traced to rural communities from Maine to Ohio and central Appalachia - including Southwest Virginia - where opioid-producing company Purdue Pharma first marketed OxyContin in the 1990s. It led to widespread opioid addiction and the company reached a $6 billion settlement with several states last year.

Author and journalist Beth Macy, a former Roanoke Times reporter, chronicled the roots of opioid issues in “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.” The New York Times-bestselling book was also adapted to a series on Hulu.