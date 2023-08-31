Virginia is on track for the highest number of children admitted to emergency rooms for ingesting hemp-derived products since the decriminalization of cannabis for adults in 2020.

In the first three months of this year, 629 children in Virginia were admitted to hospital emergency rooms after ingesting hemp-derived products, according to the most recently available data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The first quarter saw more children hospitalized after ingesting these products, such as edible gummies, than any of the tracked quarters since at least 2020. Based on the first quarter numbers, Virginia is on track to have 2,516 children hospitalized for cannabis this year, which would be a 64% increase from 2020 and a 15% increase from last year.

The most concerning part of this trend is the impact on the toddler age group, said Christopher Holstege, director of the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center and head of the University of Virginia’s medical toxicology department.

Toddlers typically will get into their parents’ edible cannabis products that are often packaged as candy, Holstege said, and the toddlers eat large amounts of the edibles.

“Kids are misidentifying it as candy, and they’re pretty quick, they’re able to grab it, take it,” Holstege said. “A lot of times, they’re eating the whole bag, they’re eating really big doses … Entire bags of products that are meant to be eaten one at a time.”

He has seen products that are packaged to look like Skittles, Nerds ropes and Pop Rocks.

Most commonly when toddlers are admitted to the hospital for cannabis consumption, they have fast heart rates and are very sedate, Holstege said. The children’s bodies can make quick uncontrollable jerking movements, which doctors struggle to distinguish between “myoclonic jerk” and actual seizures.

In Spotsylvania County, a 4-year-old boy died last year from consuming a large amount of marijuana-infused gummies. His mother was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect. Holstege said he saw another young patient in Virginia recently who was put on life support after ingesting cannabis.

Older youths and adults who take cannabis products on purpose often don’t realize the delay in the effect of edibles, which, unlike the almost immediate effects of smoking marijuana, is often hours after consumption. People end up taking a larger dose because they don’t feel it immediately.

“It’s all about the dose, and the problem is these products are inconsistent in the dosing,” Holstege said.

Crackdown on products

Bipartisan legislation that cracks down on products with excessive amounts of THC, the compound found in cannabis plants that creates intoxicating effects, went into effect July 1, but many of the illegal edible products that are making children sick remain easily available in stores across the state.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services began conducting food safety inspections to ensure adherence to new legislation that took effect July 1. The department issued 11 citations between July 1, and Aug. 30, according to the state agency.

CBD is a compound that does not create a psychoactive effect on the consumer. CBD products, such as oils and soaps, are marketed to relieve pain. Prior to this year’s legislation, Virginia’s CBD marketplace lacked basic consumer safety regulations, creating a gray market that let stores sell highly intoxicating THC-infused edibles and other synthetic marijuana-like products under the claim that they were “hemp-based” or “CBD” products.

Retailers did not have to disclose how much THC a product contained, and there were no testing requirements to ensure customer safety. This loophole led to a proliferation of retailers selling products with unpredictable — and at times dangerous — amounts of THC.

Attorney General Jason Miyares has sought to raise awareness about copycat products that are packaged to look like conventional corn chips or candy, but contain THC. In July 2022, language in the state budget barred sale of THC products in packaging that is designed to resemble protected trademarks, as well as such products that could appeal to children.

This year’s hemp legislation established new consumer protection regulations on any product containing THC. In addition to limiting the amount of THC in a hemp product to .3% and two milligrams per package, the law imposes safety standards on manufacturers and retailers.

Products can only be sold in child-resistant packaging and must have a label stating how much THC is in the product and the substance must have a certificate of analysis from an accredited laboratory. Any retailer who wants to sell edible or hemp-derived products must register with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and is subject to inspections by the agency.

The law provides an exception to the two-milligram rule if there is at least 25 times more CBD than THC content, in order to allow access to CBD products that have potentially therapeutic uses.

The VHHA has been supportive of the legislative push to limit the amount of THC in recreational cannabis products.

“I think the data speaks for itself … That’s a concerning trend,” said Julian Walker, a spokesman for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

“We don’t want to see young patients exposed to cannabis-related products ending up in the hospital, because that means that they’ve evidently had a health complication or health concerns,” he said.

“Anytime that there is a health concern, whether it’s this or if it’s infectious disease-related or any other emerging issue, it’s something that we pay attention to, it’s something that our hospitals pay attention to.”

