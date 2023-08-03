State Senate budget negotiators are developing counterproposals for their House counterparts in an effort to end the $1 billion General Assembly budget impasse after they spent two hours Wednesday discussing the latest proposal from a House of Delegates budget leader that includes a fresh tax break and spending limits.

The senators want to come up with some options to bring back to the House, said Senate Finance Committee co-chair George Barker, D-Fairfax.

Senators are working on a response to the latest proposal from House Appropriations Committee chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, which would provide one-time tax rebates of $175 to single filers and $350 to joint filers, at a one-time cost of $797 million.

It would increase the standard deduction to $9,000 from $8,000 for single filers and to $18,000 from $16,000 for joint filers, for an ongoing relief that would likely be a bigger benefit to lower- and moderate income Virginians.

Knight introduced a new idea, also aimed at benefiting lower-income taxpayers by increasing the trigger where the top 5.75% income tax rate kicks in.

Knight estimated that those ongoing relief measures, along with an expansion of relief for military retirees would amount to about $193 million this fiscal year and $339 million next year.

In response, the nine senior senators — six Democrats and three Republicans — came up with several different options that they are asking committee staff to work on.

"We'll be working closely with the House," Barker said.

He said it was too soon to talk about the ideas the Senate negotiators offered.

"I wouldn't say there's complete consensus — I always say there's a reason why there are Democrats and Republicans," co-chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said.

But once the Senate negotiators agree on the options they'll bring back to the House after meeting again next week, Howell said she's optimistic they and the House negotiators can agree on a budget.

"I'd say we're probably going to come up with something, with a compromise," she said.

She said that's what she felt after an earlier conversation with Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has been pressing hard for a budget, saying his original proposal of tax cuts — and spending increases that are smaller than the Senate wants — is affordable.

Barker said the options that committee staff will work on and that the Senate negotiators will discuss next week could include elements of the latest proposal from Knight.

Knight proposed converting much of the $1 billion of continuing tax relief Youngkin wants into a one-time tax rebate — a larger rebate than he had suggested earlier this year but not as large as Senate Democrats' counter proposal.

But Knight wants to link that concession — which he described as "major movement on the part of the House" — to a Senate agreement that most of the ongoing spending increases they seek should also be converted to one-time expenditures.

The basic issue in the impasse is whether Virginia should use part of its current surplus for the $1 billion tax relief that Youngkin and the Republican-led House of Delegates want or instead direct it to the spending the Democratic majority in the Senate approved over and above Youngkin's spending increases.

The senators are skeptical about the state's ability to absorb the tax cuts, despite the Youngkin administration’s report that the surplus of state revenue over spending for the fiscal year that ended June 30 was even larger than forecast when Youngkin said the state could afford both tax relief and increased spending on schools, behavioral health and law enforcement.

Youngkin has proposed $1 billion of tax relief, and the House version of the budget included the measures. The Senate version did not, and instead directed the $1 billion toward its K-12 education and other priorities.

While Youngkin has said a larger than expected surplus of state revenue versus spending for the fiscal year the ended June 30 — $5.1 billion versus a forecast $3.6 billion — makes his proposal for tax cuts and increased education, behavioral health and law enforcement spending affordable, Senate Democrats are skeptical of the increase.

The state this year will have to pay about $1 billion to taxpayers who took advantage of a new tax break for small businesses. In addition, here’s more than $1 billion of spending already committed in the so-called “skinny budget” that the assembly adopted Feb. 25, including crucial updates in state funding for local school divisions, additional deposits in the financial reserves and the state retirement system, and cash for capital projects. Barker said the real number — counting unspent revenues from the last fiscal year — is $3.8 billion.

