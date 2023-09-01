Some 162,000
Virginia homes and businesses still lack broadband access and although extending it to their hard-to-reach locations will cost more, they’re the priority for the state’s plans to deploy federal broadband funding.
Virginia’s new five-year plan for using that money calls for having plans by the end of next year set for shovel-ready projects to connect those 162,000 homes and businesses.
Those projects are to be completed by 2027 or 2028, the plan says.
To do that, the state figures it will cost 50% more per location than its 2022 baseline for broadband expansion work.
For some 137,000 homes or businesses that could be served by new multi-location lines, the new per-location costs will likely average more than $5,300, the plan says.
Rick Kizer checks the internet speed on the computer in his home office on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
For roughly 25,000 homes and businesses that could be connected by extending existing lines, new per-location costs will likely average more than $9,200.
To connect these locations, the state expects to use more than $958.7 million of its $1.48 billion allocation under the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act's broadband program.
The state's plan also calls for efforts to reduce the cost of broadband services in areas where the expense of connecting discourages use.
“In today’s increasingly digital world, having access to high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury, it is necessary in order to fully participate in daily life,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia Broadband plan Volume 2
“The commonwealth is the first in the nation to release these plans and to strategize the effective utilization of these funds, ensuring that all Virginians are connected through broadband,” he said.
The federal program is a $42.45 billion nationwide effort to expand high-speed internet access.
Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development will administer the commonwealth’s $1.48 billion allocation.
Since 2017 Virginia has allocated more than $935 million in state and federal funding to extend broadband infrastructure to over 388,000 locations in 80 cities and counties.
That money brought in an additional $1.1 billion in matching funds from local governments and internet service providers.
Julia Perkinson of eastern Henrico recently told The Times-Dispatch how lack of high-speed internet had impeded her plan to create a small retirement business by selling her plants, like daylilies and roses, on Facebook.
“Broadband access seems like something that everyone should have,” she said.
U.S. states with the fastest internet
Intro
Photo Credit: Jelena Zelen / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic brought into focus an indisputable fact about the U.S. today: access to quality internet service is key to full participation in society and the economy. As workplaces and schools moved online and households increasingly relied on internet-enabled services like ecommerce and streaming platforms, those with good internet service were better able to manage the transition than those without.
But inequitable access to high-speed internet has been an issue for much longer than the last two years. Policymakers and business leaders—especially those from low-income and rural communities—have long advocated for increased investment in broadband infrastructure to unlock greater economic opportunities in underprivileged areas. These efforts, along with the access issues raised during the pandemic, have inspired major action over the last two years. Federal COVID relief legislation like the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan included funds to support
broadband expansion, and a $65 billion investment in broadband was one of the major components of the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last November.
The importance of connecting more Americans has grown as the internet has become a more ubiquitous part of society and the economy over time. Beginning in the 1990s, the internet moved from primarily government and academic uses to application for communications, business, and other wide-ranging uses. By 2000, just over half of U.S. adults reported using the internet in some capacity, and innovations like ecommerce and smartphones encouraged even greater adoption in the two decades since. Today, 93% of American adults report using the internet, according to a
recent survey by Pew Research Center.
Shutterstock
The Southeast lags behind other states in computer and internet use
Further, there are some signs that states with fewer households able to access the internet also have worse internet quality overall. States with a higher percentage of households that have broadband also tend to have higher average download speeds. There is a similar but weaker correlation between the percentage of households with a computer and average download speeds.
15. New York
Photo Credit: William Perugini / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 121.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 2.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 73.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.6%
Shutterstock
14. Illinois
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 122.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 3.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 70.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
Shutterstock
13. Washington
Photo Credit: CSNafzger / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 124.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 4.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.9%
Shutterstock
12. Colorado
Photo Credit: Nicholas Courtney / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 125.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 5.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 85.0%
Shutterstock
11. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 79.9% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.5%
Shutterstock
10. Florida
Photo Credit: Kevin J King / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.4% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 72.1% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.2%
Shutterstock
9. Georgia
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 128.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 69.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 77.7%
Shutterstock
8. California
Photo Credit: Ingus Kruklitis / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 131.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 10.1% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.8%
Shutterstock
7. Texas
Photo Credit: ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 133.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 12.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 66.8% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 76.3%
Shutterstock
6. Rhode Island
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 134.5 Average download speed (compared to average): 13.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
Shutterstock
5. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 138.1 Average download speed (compared to average): 16.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 78.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.2%
Shutterstock
4. Virginia
Photo Credit: Alexandr Junek Imaging / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 139.6 Average download speed (compared to average): 17.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 71.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.6%
Shutterstock
3. Maryland
Photo Credit: Olivier Le Queinec / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.5% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 83.3%
Shutterstock
2. New Jersey
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.6% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.6% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.1%
Shutterstock
1. Delaware
Photo Credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 145.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 22.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.2%
Shutterstock