Some 162,000 Virginia homes and businesses still lack broadband access and although extending it to their hard-to-reach locations will cost more, they’re the priority for the state’s plans to deploy federal broadband funding.

Virginia’s new five-year plan for using that money calls for having plans by the end of next year set for shovel-ready projects to connect those 162,000 homes and businesses.

Those projects are to be completed by 2027 or 2028, the plan says.

To do that, the state figures it will cost 50% more per location than its 2022 baseline for broadband expansion work.

For some 137,000 homes or businesses that could be served by new multi-location lines, the new per-location costs will likely average more than $5,300, the plan says.

For roughly 25,000 homes and businesses that could be connected by extending existing lines, new per-location costs will likely average more than $9,200.

To connect these locations, the state expects to use more than $958.7 million of its $1.48 billion allocation under the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act's broadband program.

The state's plan also calls for efforts to reduce the cost of broadband services in areas where the expense of connecting discourages use.

“In today’s increasingly digital world, having access to high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury, it is necessary in order to fully participate in daily life,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“The commonwealth is the first in the nation to release these plans and to strategize the effective utilization of these funds, ensuring that all Virginians are connected through broadband,” he said.

The federal program is a $42.45 billion nationwide effort to expand high-speed internet access.

Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development will administer the commonwealth’s $1.48 billion allocation.

Since 2017 Virginia has allocated more than $935 million in state and federal funding to extend broadband infrastructure to over 388,000 locations in 80 cities and counties.

That money brought in an additional $1.1 billion in matching funds from local governments and internet service providers.

Julia Perkinson of eastern Henrico recently told The Times-Dispatch how lack of high-speed internet had impeded her plan to create a small retirement business by selling her plants, like daylilies and roses, on Facebook.

“Broadband access seems like something that everyone should have,” she said.

U.S. states with the fastest internet Intro The Southeast lags behind other states in computer and internet use 15. New York 14. Illinois 13. Washington 12. Colorado 11. New Hampshire 10. Florida 9. Georgia 8. California 7. Texas 6. Rhode Island 5. Massachusetts 4. Virginia 3. Maryland 2. New Jersey 1. Delaware