Virginia will eliminate degree requirements and preferences for nearly 90% of classified jobs
— salaried positions subject to the Virginia Personnel Act — in line with a growing private sector trend that looks at experience and other training as well as degrees when hiring.
The change by the Richmond region’s largest employer will take effect July 1 for the roughly 20,000 openings the state advertises over the course of a year.
“This key reform will expand opportunities for qualified applicants who are ready to serve Virginians,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
“This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services,” he said.
The reform will give equal consideration to applicants who have an equivalent combination and level of training, knowledge, skills, certifications and experience as college graduates, said
Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.
Secretary of Administration Margaret "Lyn" McDermid, who oversees the state's human resource management department, said Virginia state government has one of the broadest ranges of jobs in the state.
“Our employees design, build, manage and sustain public services across hundreds of lines of business, and giving equal consideration to all job applicants, including those who have experience solving real-world problems is a smart business practice,” she said.
McDermid was the first woman accepted at Newport News Shipbuilding’s Apprentice School. She joined state government after working for several years as an information technology executive at the Federal Reserve System and a Richmond Fortune 500 company.
She said figuring out how applicants' experiences, trainings and credentials fit certain posts, and how they might match or even exceed what college graduates can offer, starts with a lot of thinking about what each of the many different kinds of work in state government really entails.
A lot of that thinking was what state human resources executives did when contemplating remote working during and after the pandemic, she said.
"We want to get the best people for the jobs we have," she said. "In a tight labor market, competing for good people, if you have the skills and want to do public service, we want to be sure you're on the list to be interviewed," she said.
Youngkin says improving Virginia’s workforce development networks is a top priority.
Earlier this spring, he said legislation streamlining the licensing process for 85 occupations for people who have licenses from other states and who want to work here was one of the most important bills this year’s General Assembly passed.
Other states have made similar moves.
Maryland eliminated its four-year college degree requirement for many of its state jobs last year, in what state officials said was the first such move among the states.
Of the more than 38,000 people who work for the state, Maryland’s Department of Budget and Management estimated that more than half did work that people with relevant experience, training or community college education could do without a four-year college degree.
Byron Auguste, CEO and co-founder of
Opportunity@Work, which worked with Maryland to identify people with skills acquired through apprenticeships and certification programs, said at the time that there are more than 1 million people in the state who did not have four-year degrees but who have the skills to work in IT, administration and customer service.
Harvard Business School professor of management practice Joseph Fuller and two co-authors of a 2022 Harvard Business Review article reported that, during the tight employment market between 2017 and 2019, employers reduced degree requirements for 46% of middle-skill positions and 31% of high-skill positions.
Among the jobs most affected were those in IT and managerial occupations, which were hard to fill during that period, they reported.
Companies still have widely different views, however.
For the job of software quality assurance engineer, only 26% of Accenture’s postings and 29% of IBM’s for the position contained a degree requirement, while all of Oracle’s postings did, as did 94% of Intel’s and 90% of Apple's, Fuller and his co-authors found.
One reason employers retain degree requirements could be the view that college graduates possess more refined “soft” skills, such as setting priorities or communicating with others, but Fuller and his co-authors said companies that eliminated degree requirements frequently added more detailed soft-skills requirements in their postings.
“If we want to increase equity in the labor market, one important way to do it is by removing barriers to well-paying jobs — and there’s no question that in recent years one of those barriers has been inflated degree requirements,” the authors concluded.
About 57,000 of the roughly 100,000 people who work for the state directly or as contractors are considered classified employees.
Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree
College isn't for everyone, but many people—especially in recent generations—feel pressured to get a degree to achieve success. One recent survey found that
at least 4 in 5 high school students (86%) felt this pressure from friends and family, with nearly 3 in 4 (73%) saying their post-high school decisions are determined by a career path.
It is true that
lifetime earnings for those with a bachelor's degree are typically higher than for those with just a high school diploma. But people who don't graduate college can make a good living. A little over half of workers nationwide don't have a college degree, and there are many high-paying jobs for them to choose from. Stacker used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 50 highest-paying jobs out of nearly 500 that don't require a college degree. Jobs are ranked by annual wages; those without annual wages available were not considered. Other experience and training requirements, as well as employment levels and projections, were also included in the analysis but don't affect the rankings. College enrollment has dropped off in the last few years after a historic high, partially thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are among those who aren't sure if college is the best fit for you, whether due to the cost or other factors, you can rest easy knowing there are plenty of career paths available.
Whether you want a technical and mechanical career in repairs or to supervise a retail shop, there are many options for noncollege graduates. Just keep in mind that some of the careers listed here require other forms of education or licensure, including specialized training programs or apprenticeships.
Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock
#50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
- Median annual wage, 2021: $61,730
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 52,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,200 jobs added
Canva
#49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $61,790
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 74.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 646,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 12,200 jobs added
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#48. Real estate brokers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,010
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 39.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 123,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 7,100 jobs added
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,060
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 44.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 508,000
--- Expected change by 2031: 102,600 jobs lost
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,220
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 57.7% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 55,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,300 jobs lost
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#45. Crane and tower operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,240
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 89.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 45,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
Canva
#44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,680
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 38.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 13,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs lost
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
- Median annual wage, 2021: $62,760
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 45,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#42. Media and communication equipment workers, all other
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,250
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 40.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Short-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 20,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added
socrates471 // Shutterstock
#41. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,500
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 67.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 32,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added
kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock
#40. Wellhead pumpers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,740
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 80.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 18,000
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs added
ded pixto // Shutterstock
#39. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,840
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 73.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 11,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added
Canva
#38. Railroad conductors and yardmasters
- Median annual wage, 2021: $63,960
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 34,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,600 jobs added
Canva
#37. Boilermakers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,290
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 92.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship
- Number of jobs in 2021: 13,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
Canva
#36. Fire inspectors and investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,600
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 54.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
Canva
#35. Police and sheriff's patrol officers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,610
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 43.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 684,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 21,500 jobs added
pio3 // Shutterstock
#34. Transit and railroad police
- Median annual wage, 2021: $64,930
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 43.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs added
JL IMAGES // Shutterstock
#33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $65,080
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 38.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 314,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 18,300 jobs lost
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
- Median annual wage, 2021: $65,380
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 66.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 131,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 8,000 jobs added
santi lumubol // Shutterstock
#31. Chemical plant and system operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $70,200
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 22,400
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs lost
Canva
#30. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $70,720
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 80.1% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,000
--- Expected change by 2031: No change
Canva
#29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $71,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 72.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 544,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 19,800 jobs added
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#28. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $72,010
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 81.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 735,500
--- Expected change by 2031: 29,900 jobs added
sculpies // Shutterstock
#27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $73,060
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 847,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 23,600 jobs lost
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#26. Pile driver operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $76,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 91.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 3,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
Canva
#25. Gambling managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $76,910
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 47.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,100
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
HannaTor // Shutterstock
#24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,250
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 9,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
Canva
#23. Athletes and sports competitors
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,300
- Typical education needed: No formal educational credential
--- 36.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 5,700 jobs added
Canva
#22. Gas plant operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $77,850
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 15,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost
Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock
#21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $78,230
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 44.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 82,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,400 jobs added
Canva
#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $78,310
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 126,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 4,000 jobs added
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,540
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 76.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 35,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,000 jobs added
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#18. First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,680
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 48.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 406,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,400 jobs lost
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#17. Locomotive engineers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,740
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 75.7% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 26,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs added
APChanel // Shutterstock
#16. Transportation inspectors
- Median annual wage, 2021: $79,770
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 64.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 24,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 500 jobs added
Canva
#15. Postmasters and mail superintendents
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,250
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 36.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 12,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#14. Signal and track switch repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,570
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 79.3% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 6,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 200 jobs added
APChanel // Shutterstock
#13. Power plant operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $80,850
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 29,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 4,500 jobs lost
michaeljung // Shutterstock
#12. Subway and streetcar operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $81,180
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 73.8% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 10,600
--- Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added
wonderlustpicstravel // Shutterstock
#11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
- Median annual wage, 2021: $81,640
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 71.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 36,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 400 jobs added
Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock
#10. Ship engineers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $82,410
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 75.6% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 7,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 100 jobs lost
curraheeshutter // Shutterstock
#9. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $83,640
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 29.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 112,900
--- Expected change by 2031: 800 jobs lost
Prath // Shutterstock
#8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
- Median annual wage, 2021: $93,420
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 69.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 22,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,100 jobs lost
Suwin // Shutterstock
#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $97,860
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 77.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Apprenticeship
- Number of jobs in 2021: 23,200
--- Expected change by 2031: 700 jobs added
Canva
#6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $98,230
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 60.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: 5 years or more
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 150,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 12,700 jobs added
goodluz // Shutterstock
#5. Power distributors and dispatchers
- Median annual wage, 2021: $98,530
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 9,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 600 jobs lost
Lovely Bird // Shutterstock
#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage, 2021: $99,330
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 37.4% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: Less than 5 years
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 132,300
--- Expected change by 2031: 3,700 jobs added
Canva
#3. Commercial pilots
- Median annual wage, 2021: $99,640
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 18.2% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 47,700
--- Expected change by 2031: 2,400 jobs added
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#2. Nuclear power reactor operators
- Median annual wage, 2021: $104,260
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
--- 62.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: Long-term
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,800
--- Expected change by 2031: 1,300 jobs lost
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#1. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance
- Median annual wage, 2021: $134,750
- Typical education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award
--- 67.9% of workers in this job don't have a degree
--- Typical related experience required: None
--- Typical on-the-job training required: None
- Number of jobs in 2021: 4,400
--- Expected change by 2031: 300 jobs added
Kokulina // Shutterstock