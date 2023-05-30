Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Virginia will eliminate degree requirements and preferences for nearly 90% of classified jobs — salaried positions subject to the Virginia Personnel Act — in line with a growing private sector trend that looks at experience and other training as well as degrees when hiring.

The change by the Richmond region’s largest employer will take effect July 1 for the roughly 20,000 openings the state advertises over the course of a year.

“This key reform will expand opportunities for qualified applicants who are ready to serve Virginians,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services,” he said.

The reform will give equal consideration to applicants who have an equivalent combination and level of training, knowledge, skills, certifications and experience as college graduates, said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.

Secretary of Administration Margaret “Lyn” McDermid, who oversees the state’s human resource management department, said Virginia state government has one of the broadest ranges of jobs in the state.

“Our employees design, build, manage and sustain public services across hundreds of lines of business, and giving equal consideration to all job applicants, including those who have experience solving real-world problems is a smart business practice,” she said.

McDermid was the first woman accepted at Newport News Shipbuilding’s Apprentice School. She joined state government after working for several years as an information technology executive at the Federal Reserve System and a Richmond Fortune 500 company.

She said figuring out how applicants' experiences, trainings and credentials fit certain posts, and how they might match or even exceed what college graduates can offer, starts with a lot of thinking about what each of the many different kinds of work in state government really entails.

A lot of that thinking was what state human resources executives did when contemplating remote working during and after the pandemic, she said.

"We want to get the best people for the jobs we have," she said. "In a tight labor market, competing for good people, if you have the skills and want to do public service, we want to be sure you're on the list to be interviewed," she said.

Youngkin says improving Virginia’s workforce development networks is a top priority.

Earlier this spring, he said legislation streamlining the licensing process for 85 occupations for people who have licenses from other states and who want to work here was one of the most important bills this year’s General Assembly passed.

Other states have made similar moves.

Maryland eliminated its four-year college degree requirement for many of its state jobs last year, in what state officials said was the first such move among the states.

Of the more than 38,000 people who work for the state, Maryland’s Department of Budget and Management estimated that more than half did work that people with relevant experience, training or community college education could do without a four-year college degree.

Byron Auguste, CEO and co-founder of Opportunity@Work, which worked with Maryland to identify people with skills acquired through apprenticeships and certification programs, said at the time that there are more than 1 million people in the state who did not have four-year degrees but who have the skills to work in IT, administration and customer service.

Harvard Business School professor of management practice Joseph Fuller and two co-authors of a 2022 Harvard Business Review article reported that, during the tight employment market between 2017 and 2019, employers reduced degree requirements for 46% of middle-skill positions and 31% of high-skill positions.

Among the jobs most affected were those in IT and managerial occupations, which were hard to fill during that period, they reported.

Companies still have widely different views, however.

For the job of software quality assurance engineer, only 26% of Accenture’s postings and 29% of IBM’s for the position contained a degree requirement, while all of Oracle’s postings did, as did 94% of Intel’s and 90% of Apple's, Fuller and his co-authors found.

One reason employers retain degree requirements could be the view that college graduates possess more refined “soft” skills, such as setting priorities or communicating with others, but Fuller and his co-authors said companies that eliminated degree requirements frequently added more detailed soft-skills requirements in their postings.

“If we want to increase equity in the labor market, one important way to do it is by removing barriers to well-paying jobs — and there’s no question that in recent years one of those barriers has been inflated degree requirements,” the authors concluded.

About 57,000 of the roughly 100,000 people who work for the state directly or as contractors are considered classified employees.

