Virginia will receive $1.5 billion in federal infrastructure grants, meant to make high-speed internet service available and affordable for all homes and businesses in the state.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the grants on Monday under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the president signed into law in late 2021.

Virginia is one of 10 states to receive more than $1 billion each from the Broadband Equity Access and Development program under the infrastructure law.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a former telecommunications executive and governor who played a lead role in shaping the law, said the state won big "because Virginia did the hard work over the last four years to both deploy and accurately map where we have gaps in coverage."

"This has been a passion of mine since I've been governor - how to we make sure that kids in rural areas have the same opportunities as kids in places like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads," Warner said in a video statement announcing the award.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement: “Access to broadband is essential for participating in our increasingly digital world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw how children who didn’t live in areas with broadband connectivity suffered more than their counterparts. "These programs will ensure that Virginia is moving forward and that no matter where you live in the Commonwealth, Virginians will have the resources they need to thrive in the modern digital economy.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., hailed the grant announcement while in Winchester on Monday to examine the role of telehealth services in connecting health-care providers with patients who can't travel for care. "High-quality, reliable broadband also plays a crucial role in helping Virginians access work and educational opportunities and stay in touch with loved ones,” Kaine said.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who allied with Warner to push hard for the infrastructure package in the U.S. House of Representatives, called the grant announcement "a landmark moment in our work to close the digital divide across Virginia — and the economic benefits of this investment will benefit every Virginian."

