Virginia will receive $1.5 billion in federal infrastructure grants, meant to make high-speed internet service available and affordable for all homes and businesses in the state.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the grants on Monday under the
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the president signed into law in late 2021.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
Virginia is one of 10 states to receive more than $1 billion each from the
Broadband Equity Access and Development program under the infrastructure law.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a former telecommunications executive and governor who played a lead role in shaping the law, said the state won big "because Virginia did the hard work over the last four years to both deploy and accurately map where we have gaps in coverage."
"This has been a passion of mine since I've been governor - how to we make sure that kids in rural areas have the same opportunities as kids in places like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads," Warner said in a video statement announcing the award.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement: “Access to broadband is essential for participating in our increasingly digital world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw how children who didn’t live in areas with broadband connectivity suffered more than their counterparts. "These programs will ensure that Virginia is moving forward and that no matter where you live in the Commonwealth, Virginians will have the resources they need to thrive in the modern digital economy.”
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., hailed the grant announcement while in Winchester on Monday to examine the role of telehealth services in connecting health-care providers with patients who can't travel for care. "High-quality, reliable broadband also plays a crucial role in helping Virginians access work and educational opportunities and stay in touch with loved ones,” Kaine said.
Two staff members with Fredericksburg City Schools delivered a solar-powered internet hot spot to the Central Park Town Homes in August 2020. Virtual schooling during COVID-19 was a factor driving urgent need for reliable broadband internet access across the commonwealth.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who allied with Warner to push hard for the infrastructure package in the U.S. House of Representatives, called the grant announcement "a landmark moment in our work to close the digital divide across Virginia — and the economic benefits of this investment will benefit every Virginian."
U.S. states with the fastest internet
Intro
The COVID-19 pandemic brought into focus an indisputable fact about the U.S. today: access to quality internet service is key to full participation in society and the economy. As workplaces and schools moved online and households increasingly relied on internet-enabled services like ecommerce and streaming platforms, those with good internet service were better able to manage the transition than those without.
But inequitable access to high-speed internet has been an issue for much longer than the last two years. Policymakers and business leaders—especially those from low-income and rural communities—have long advocated for increased investment in broadband infrastructure to unlock greater economic opportunities in underprivileged areas. These efforts, along with the access issues raised during the pandemic, have inspired major action over the last two years. Federal COVID relief legislation like the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan included funds to support
broadband expansion, and a $65 billion investment in broadband was one of the major components of the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last November.
The importance of connecting more Americans has grown as the internet has become a more ubiquitous part of society and the economy over time. Beginning in the 1990s, the internet moved from primarily government and academic uses to application for communications, business, and other wide-ranging uses. By 2000, just over half of U.S. adults reported using the internet in some capacity, and innovations like ecommerce and smartphones encouraged even greater adoption in the two decades since. Today, 93% of American adults report using the internet, according to a
recent survey by Pew Research Center.
The Southeast lags behind other states in computer and internet use
Further, there are some signs that states with fewer households able to access the internet also have worse internet quality overall. States with a higher percentage of households that have broadband also tend to have higher average download speeds. There is a similar but weaker correlation between the percentage of households with a computer and average download speeds.
15. New York
Average download speed (Mbps): 121.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 2.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 73.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.6%
14. Illinois
Average download speed (Mbps): 122.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 3.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 70.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
13. Washington
Average download speed (Mbps): 124.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 4.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.9%
12. Colorado
Average download speed (Mbps): 125.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 5.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 85.0%
11. New Hampshire
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 79.9% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.5%
10. Florida
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.4% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 72.1% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.2%
9. Georgia
Average download speed (Mbps): 128.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 69.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 77.7%
8. California
Average download speed (Mbps): 131.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 10.1% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.8%
7. Texas
Average download speed (Mbps): 133.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 12.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 66.8% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 76.3%
6. Rhode Island
Average download speed (Mbps): 134.5 Average download speed (compared to average): 13.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
5. Massachusetts
Average download speed (Mbps): 138.1 Average download speed (compared to average): 16.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 78.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.2%
4. Virginia
Average download speed (Mbps): 139.6 Average download speed (compared to average): 17.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 71.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.6%
3. Maryland
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.5% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 83.3%
2. New Jersey
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.6% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.6% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.1%
1. Delaware
Average download speed (Mbps): 145.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 22.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.2%
