Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by Virginia police than are whites, a state Department of Criminal Justice Services report says.

While Black people comprise 19% of Virginia’s population aged 15 or more, some 30% of state resident drivers stopped by police are Black, according to data from police agencies across the state for the nine months that ended March 31. The percentages are roughly the same as those in last year's report.

The gaps are wider in some counties, mainly suburban or western Virginia ones, but disappear in other places, including a few large cities such as Richmond and rural counties with large Black populations.

A national survey by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics found that in 2020 66% of traffic stops involved white drivers, 11% involved Black drivers and 15%, Hispanic drivers. The remainder involved others.

Concerns that such disparities reflected biased profiling prompted a 2020 state law formally barring racial profiling and requiring policy agencies to report traffic stop data.

After a stop, Black drivers are more likely than whites to be searched, according to the Virginia report – 2.5% for Black people versus 1.8% of white people. They are also more likely to be arrested: 1.6% of Black drivers who are stopped are arrested versus 0.9% for white drivers.

Hispanic residents account for 9% of the state’s population and just under 10% of traffic stops of state residents; white people account for 64% of the state’s over-15 population and 57% of stops.

The department’s annual survey of law enforcement agencies’ traffic stop reports shows that most, some 62% result in a citation or summons, with warnings issued on 34%.

DCJS said the disparities it found do not necessarily show any bias-based profiling by police. Among the factors the department says could influence the differences in traffic stops are differing patterns or rates of driving, ability to afford to maintain vehicles and different police department standards for when to pull people over.

The survey found 89% of stops are for traffic violations – such offenses as speeding or reckless driving – while 10% are for equipment violations, such as tail lights that aren’t working. The rest are for other reasons, including 0.5% situations where a police officer observes unusual conduct that leads to a reasonable conclusion that criminal activity may be afoot and that an investigation is warranted.

Virginia State Police stops match the statewide averages.

Patterns vary across the Richmond region.

In Colonial Heights, where Black residents make up 16% of the population, some 37% of police stops are of Black residents.

"We work to ensure our policy, procedure and training are not only current, but that our employees are acting within the guidelines established," Colonial Heights Police Chief William H. Anspach said in an email.

"We do this through initial and on-going training, use of force/complaint investigations and open our doors to outside inspection from other agencies," he added, noting that the department was first to use body cameras.

"Our supervisors are required to conduct multiple audits of their staff each month and we have provided unfettered access to the Commonwealth’s Attorney's office. All of this in an effort to ensure that we are transparent and professional. That said, we understand that there is always room for improvement and reflection," he added.

In Henrico County, where 31% of residents are Black, nearly 53% of county police stops are of Black county residents, while in Chesterfield County, where 25% of the population is Black, some 39.5% of county police and nearly 40% of sheriff’s office stops are of Black residents. Some 17% of Hanover sheriff’s deputies’ stops are of Black county residents in a county where 9.5% of the population is Black.

Disparities are narrower but still a factor in Hopewell, were 14% of residents are Black but where Black residents account for 63% of stops. Blacks account for 14% of Goochland's residents and 20% of traffic stops; 33% of Prince George county residents and 41% of stopes, 14% of New Kent County residents and 23% of stops.

Traffic stops of Black residents are closer to the percentage of Black residents in Richmond and Petersburg as well as Dinwiddie and Powhatan counties.

The widest disparities are in Rockingham County, where 2% of residents are Black where Black residents account for 7% of stops, Roanoke County, where 6% of residents are Black, but where Black residents account for 16% of stops and Augusta County, where 4% of the population is Black residents but where Black residents account for 10% of stops.

The data use populations aged 15 and above because Virginians can get learners permits when they are 15 years 6 months old and can get drivers licenses when they are 16 years and 3 months old.

