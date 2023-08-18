Several members of Virginia's congressional delegation are bolstering a veteran’s ongoing fight to attain educational benefits that has been supported by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Signing onto a court brief are Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark Warner, D-Va., joined by Reps. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th; Jennifer Wexton, D-10th; Bobby Scott, D-3rd; and Rob Wittman, R-1st. Members of Congress from other states joined the effort as well.

Richmond resident James Rudisill has been in a legal battle to use his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits so that he can further his education and become a chaplain.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear his case after years of battles in lower courts.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Rudisill joined the FBI, where he helped stop white supremacists from attacking Black churches and synagogues. In later pursuing his theological passion, he claims the Department of Veterans Affairs did not pay him the full benefits he had earned under two separate GI Bill programs and that he had to turn down an offer to attend Yale Divinity School.

When Miyares lent his support this past spring, he said veterans like Rudisill “represent the very best of America and of Virginia.”

Rudisill had served three periods of active-duty military service between 2000 and 2011 — as an enlisted member from 2000 to 2002 and as a commissioned officer from 2007 to 2011. Enlisted members do not need to have college degrees to serve in the military, while commissioned officers do.

The time frame of Rudisill’s active-duty enlistments means he falls into eligibility categories for both the Montgomery GI Bill and the Post-9/11 GI Bill. After his first tour, he used some Montgomery GI Bill benefits to finish a college degree (which allowed him to become an officer when he served again). After another tour, he sought to switch and tap into the Post-9/11 GI Bill — which functions more like a scholarship, in that it pays funds directly to the student’s school and offers living stipends.

Having not yet used his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, he believed he was entitled to over 20 months of coverage to reach the 48-month cap allowed. According to the VA website, some applicants are only eligible for 36 months, but it does not specify why.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs’ mistake not only impacted Rudisill, but our greater Army community," McClellan and Kaine said in a statement. "While we can’t turn back the clock, we urge the Supreme Court to deliver justice and provide other veterans with the opportunities intended by Congress."

Rudisill’s fight has been going on in lower courts for years. In December, a federal appeals court ruled that if a person used benefits under the Montgomery GI Bill and chooses to use the Post-9/11 GI Bill, those benefits will be limited to what was unused by the Montgomery GI Bill. A three-judge panel of that same court had first sided with Rudisill in 2021 before the VA appealed for a full-panel hearing.

Amid the legal battles, Rudisill has been hoping for his case to make it to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court could take up the case beginning this fall.