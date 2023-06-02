Sending Virginia National Guard troops to Texas to support that state’s border patrol efforts will cost taxpayers $3.1 million, according to the governor’s office.

The deployment requires activating 121 National Guard members for 30 days service.

Youngkin announced the deployment this week in response to a request from Texas under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“Five Virginians every day die of fentanyl overdoses, and it comes from Mexico; human trafficking here means every state is a border state,” Youngkin said, when asked why he ordered the deployment.

“Texas has 6,000 troops on the border, and they need help,” he said.

Youngkin said the flow of drugs and human trafficking across the Mexican border is a national security issue, and has reached crisis proportions that the federal government isn't dealing with.

The last time Virginia deployed Guard troops for an out-of-state task was to support the District of Columbia National Guard during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Guard units and members to be called on are still to be determined.

Texas asked for assistance from all states and territories through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, of which Virginia is a founding member. Florida, Iowa, South Carolina, West Virginia and South Dakota are among other states with GOP governors that are sending troops to Texas.

Abbott first deployed Texas’ National Guard to the border in 2021, in a move that sparked criticism that it was an overreach of state power and mostly a political move aimed at criticizing President Joe Biden’s efforts.

Youngkin’s order was criticized by Democratic legislators as a political stunt and a misuse of public funds that they claimed was aimed at boosting his presidential ambitions.

Youngkin has said he has no plans to run for the presidency this year and is instead focused on his Virginia agenda, including passing a budget with his $1 billion in tax cuts and flipping the Democratic Party-controlled state Senate, which has blocked his pushes for tighter restrictions on abortion and stiffer punishment for drug dealers.

Youngkin said he is working with outgoing Adjutant General of Virginia Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams and his successor, Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, to determine exactly which units will deploy members.

In early May, Abbott launched a new border initiative, with specially trained National Guard soldiers as well as Blackhawk helicopters and C-130 cargo planes.

Since 2021, Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say they have apprehended more than 373,000 people without legal immigration visas, arrested more than 28,000 on criminal charges and seized more than 400 million lethal doses of fentanyl.