In the 10 weeks of April, May and early June more than $9 million poured into state Senate primary races and more than $2 million to several smaller House of Delegates contests.

In many of these races the sharply partisan splits in newly redrawn General Assembly districts – on both the Democratic and Republican side – mean the June 20 vote will almost certainly determine who be representing voters in the 2023 session.

The donations show some big players – the Clean Virginia political action committee and its Dominion Energy nemesis, for instance – staking big money on races.

And in some races – former Del. Lashrecse Aird versus state Senator Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg in Senate District 13, or state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, versus former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant and Tina Ramirez in Senate District 12 - contributions to candidates suggest who the parties’ establishments favor.

Aird, who has won endorsements from all the state Senate’s women members as well as other Democratic leaders, including U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, as well as Reps. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th; Bobby Scott, D-3rd; and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th; was the biggest money-raiser.

She took in $814,613 during the April 1-June 8 reporting period, according to her campaign finance filing with the state Department of Elections.

Her opponent, Morrissey, received $97,595.

Her biggest donor was Clean Virginia, which gave $125,000 during the period, with an additional $35,000 from Sonija Smith, wife of Clean Virginia founder Michael Bills.

Morrissey’s big donor was Dominion, which gave a total of $75,000 during the period.

Aird outspent Morrissey, as well – a cash outlay of $714,819, backstopped by the $417,088 of donated goods and services which are also counted as contributions, compared with Morrissey’s $409,829.

And for the final few days of campaign, Aird had some $100,822 of cash on hand as of June 8, compared with $7,473 for Morrissey.

In the Chesterfield County-Colonial Heights district where incumbent Chase is facing two challengers, Ramirez raised the most money during the period, while Sturtevant had major donations for GOP heavyweights.

Sturtevant, a lawyer who served one term in the Senate from 2016 to 2020, received $25,000 from the Republican State Leadership Committee - which seeks to elect Republicans to down-ballot state offices - and $12,500 from GOPAC.

He also won support from two lobbying heavyweights: Dominion gave $25,000 and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, $20,000.

In all, Ramirez raised $218,291, with her biggest donation coming from a southern California retiree named Guy Young, who gave $8,052.

Ramirez edged Sturtevant’s fundraising total of $203,923, but he outspent her, $310,780 to $295,730.

Chase was the leader in small donations of less than $100, which some political scientists read as an indicator of grassroots support. A total of 272 people gave a total of $15,282.

Chase trailed both, raising $99,777 and tapping her accumulated donations to spend $199,244.

Another million-dollar fundraising race is a challenge of the generations in the Democratic primary in Senate District 11. State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, a member of the General Assembly since 1992, faces Del. Sally Hudson D-Charlottesville a delegate since 2020.

Hudson, a University of Virginia economics professor who was a key House advocate for the Democratic minority’s campaign to shift Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed $1 billion of tax cuts to boost state support for K-12 schools, had the fundraising lead.

Deeds, who’s been leading General Assembly efforts to reform Virginia’s troubled mental health system, outspent her slightly in this fiercely fought primary contest.

She raised $599,152, with big donors including Sonija Smith, who gave $100,000 and musician Dave Matthews, who gave $10,000.

Deeds raised $516,322, including $15,000 from former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s political action committee and $10,000 from writer John Grisham, with another $10,000 from Senate Democratic Caucus chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.

Deeds spent $727,772 to Hudson’s $723,424.

In the one Senate primary contest that features two incumbents paired by redistricting, Senate president pro tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, outraised state Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake but his spending in this Hampton Roads district has dwarfed hers.

Lucas' $500,590 of contributions includes $150,000 from Dominion and $100,000 from her Lucas Hospitality business services firm, while Dominion gave the biggest chunk of the $426,730 Spruill received, donating $100,000.

Spruill spent just under $1.04 million during the period, to Lucas’ $391,850.

