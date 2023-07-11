Virginia's K-12 formula leaves schools underfunded, report says

Virginia school divisions receive less funding per student than the national and regional state averages, according to a new study that the legislature’s watchdog agency released Monday.

The underfunding stems largely from issues with the state’s K-12 education funding formula, which the study said lacks a clear rationale and does not reflect prevailing practices in school divisions.

“Virginia school divisions receive less K–12 funding per student than the 50-state average, the regional average, and three of Virginia’s five bordering states,” says the report, referring to Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia.

“School divisions in other states receive 14 percent more per student than school divisions in Virginia, on average, after normalizing for differences in cost of labor among states. This equates to about $1,900 more per student than Virginia.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the report a “wake-up call” and blamed the previous two state administrations, led by Democrats, for what he said was their failure to provide adequate K-12 education funding and to reform the system to ensure that funding supports students and teachers in the classroom.

The legislature passed a resolution during the 2021 session directing the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to conduct the study.

The weighty study could affect the impasse over the state budget, which has left school divisions and other stakeholders in a state of uncertainty.

The study outlined pitfalls in the state’s Standards of Quality, which encompass the requirements that all school divisions must meet, and include how the state funds K-12 education. JLARC found that Virginia’s funding formula does not adequately account for a school division’s size, its number of higher-need students or regional labor costs.

Most states use a K-12 funding formula based on the number of students — a more straightforward system than Virginia’s staffing-based formula.

JLARC put forth two recommendations for the funding formula: fully replace Virginia’s staff-based funding formula with a simpler student-based formula, or partially replace the SOQ formula by using student-based calculations for special education and English learner funding.

JLARC also found that the Local Composite Index, which measures a locality’s ability to pay, is a reasonable measure, despite continuing criticisms from school divisions.

The impact on smaller, rural districts

Keith Perrigan, founder and president of the Small and Rural Schools Coalition of Virginia, and superintendent of Washington County Public Schools in Southwest Virginia, said the facts JLARC presented regarding school funding are “certainly something that we know and feel in small rural school divisions.”

Since the coalition’s inception in 2017, Perrigan has been advocating for increased funding for school divisions with higher-need students.

“Even though there have been significant increases in the at-risk add-on in the last five or six years, we’re still not where we need to be in funding students who are at risk, and especially students who have special needs,” Perrigan said. “No matter how you look at it, for 10 years, (Virginia has) not adequately funded public education, and even though we’re making great strides in recent years to improve that, we still have a ways to go.”

The study could affect the outcome of the stalled negotiations over revisions to the two-year state budget, giving Senate Democrats a weapon in their argument that unprecedented investments in public education should be a higher priority than Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts.

It also could shape debate in elections in November that will determine party control of the next General Assembly as Youngkin reaches the midpoint in his term as governor.

“This I think is a very important study,” said Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, a leader of the Senate’s resistance to more than $1 billion in tax cuts that Youngkin and House Republicans are proposing.

Howell advised “all candidates” — both for the General Assembly and local school boards and governing bodies — “to read the study.”

Senior Republican leaders on JLARC pushed back against the implication that Virginia requires a huge new commitment of state funds into K-12 education to carry out the study’s recommendations.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, estimated the cost of carrying out the recommendations at about $3.5 billion, but said the state could not do that all at once, nor should it.

“Sometimes throwing money doesn’t always solve the problem,” said Knight, citing the contrast between high spending by Richmond Public Schools and better educational outcomes in neighboring Henrico County.

He also said House and Senate budget negotiators, while currently at an impasse over Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts, both “want to put hundreds of millions of dollars” into K-12 education to close gaps between what school divisions need and what the state funds.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, also cautioned that birth rates in Virginia face “a precipitous decline” that could alter the budget outlook in the future.

JLARC staff noted that the current funding formula, as well as JLARC’s recommendation for a student-based formula, both consider the number of students enrolled, making overfunding less likely if enrollment fell.

Knight also said local school divisions have yet to spend about $1.5 billion in direct federal emergency aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the deadline about 14 months away.

Youngkin and the next General Assembly already face a higher price for public education in the next budget after the Department of Education updates costs for the current funding system through a process that occurs every two years. The update is due this fall.

‘We will continue to invest in our children’

In his statement, Youngkin touted the state budget passed last year — the largest education budget in history — which included a 10% pay raise for teachers. The governor proposed amendments to this year’s budget including a $427.7 million increase in spending on public education.

“We will continue to invest in our children to ensure they are prepared for success in life,” Youngkin said in a statement. “For those who haven’t been listening to parents, especially those parents of students who are falling behind or have special needs, today’s report should serve as a wake-up call that our biggest problem and greatest opportunity is how we reform our system to drive dollars to improve student academic achievement, support our teachers, and deliver results to parents.”

While Youngkin blamed the last two administrations for inadequate funding, House Majority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, pointed to the Virginia GOP, which he said “would rather fund corporate giveaways” than students’ education.

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera and Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons sent a letter to JLARC that criticized the analysis for its failure to include an assessment of how the Standards of Quality affect student outcomes. It also criticizes the study for leaving out the last two fiscal years in the analysis, saying that it “results in an inaccurate picture of the current fiscal reality and fails to capture the impact of recent historic budget increases, including teacher pay.”

“Nevertheless, the report makes it clear that without reforms, increased investments in K-12 spending likely will not translate into improved student outcomes,” they add in the letter. “The Commonwealth’s formula is also antiquated and uses measures that were necessary proxies in earlier eras due to the dearth of student-level data available at the state level.”

Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond, said the new study is “likely to become a significant political issue in the budget negotiations (and) then the election.”

Holsworth, a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the study does not give either political party the blame, but both share it under what he called “a jerry-rigged system” that has evolved under Republican and Democratic governors and legislatures.

“If you look at the recommendations, it says the whole system is screwed up,” he said.