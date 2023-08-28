Virginia’s 22nd annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign has a simple message for males between 21 and 35 — the group most likely to be arrested on charges of driving under the influence:

Act your age.

Streaming video commercials, social media advertising and a range of other online outreach efforts feature an impaired man treated like a baby with pacifier, bib and the kind of big plastic keys babies like to rattle. This year’s campaign aims at encouraging Virginians to arrange for someone sober to drive them home if they drink too much.

And behind it, is the stepped-up effort by Virginia police to stop and arrest impaired drivers, which started this month and intensifies for the Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary T. Settle said Monday.

That effort includes 476 saturation patrols — with an increased number of troopers patrolling a specific area — and 100 DUI checkpoints he said. State police plan similar efforts at other big-drinking holidays, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

In Virginia, a blood alcohol content measurement of 0.08% brings a charge of driving under the influence, which, upon conviction, means a one-year license revocation for a first offense as well as a bill that can range from $5,000 to $20,000 for lawyers’ fees, insurance premium increases and court costs, Settle said.

For someone who weighs 140 pounds, three drinks in one hour puts you over the 0.08% limit — but even a lower 0.05% blood alcohol content means reduced coordination, reduced ability to track moving objects and reduced response to driving emergencies — two drinks for that 140-pound person gets you there.

New Kent driver killed after colliding with a tree in Hanover Law enforcement say the man collided with a tree before passing back over the centerline and coming to a stop on the other side of the road.

“This is a topic that we all have to be fully aware of," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday at a news conference launching this year’s campaign. "It doesn't go away, and therefore we have to fight it every single day.”

“Driving under the influence is illegal. It's illegal. It's irresponsible. And it's entirely avoidable,” he said.

Driving while impaired was a factor in 6,910 crashes last year, an increase of more than 2%. More than 4,000 people were injured; 274 died.

While the number of alcohol-related traffic deaths in Virginia has dropped by more than 23% with injuries down by more than 38% since the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started 22 years ago, “we unfortunately have hit a pocket and we have got to double down,” Youngkin said.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for driving while impaired. And we believe that no one should worry about losing a loved one on the road,” he said. “If you’re old enough to drink, act like it."

Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities DUI fatalities by season Most dangerous holidays for DUI Most dangerous days of the week for DUI Most dangerous weeks of the year Ways to stay safe on the road during the holidays Consequences of getting a DUI DUIs leave a lasting financial impact An end to drunk driving Methodology