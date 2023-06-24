November’s battle for control of the General Assembly – and the fate of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda - likely will come down to fewer than a dozen races out of the 140 contests for seats in the House of Delegates and state Senate.

And after the fierce, free-spending campaigns for nominations in Tuesday’s primaries, expect lots of noise and action this fall, with barrages of TV and radio and social media ads, as well as mailers and possibly automated calls or texts if you live in any of these districts. In this year's General Assembly session Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats held a four-seat edge in the state Senate.

In battleground districts, turnout and candidate quality will be key - the mid-gubernatorial term elections for all 100 House seats and 40 in Senate usually draw the lowest interest, but a clear message from an active campaigner will bring voters out.

The contests to watch include a marquee Senate match between Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico a few House contests in metro Richmond and a handful of races in the Fredericksburg area, Williamsburg and the Historic Triangle, the outer reaches of Washington's Virginia hinterlands and Hampton Roads.

For much of the state, there’s simply never much of a contest. Past results indicate 31 of 40 state Senate districts, for instance, give candidates from one party or the other margins of 10 percentage points or more, including 18 Democratic districts and 13 Republican ones. The count is 88 out of 100 House of Delegates districts, with 47 districts solidly Democratic seats and 35 firmly Republican.

Only two Senate districts and seven House districts had the gaps between the parties of 2 percentage points or less in the 2022 Congressional elections.

“The new lines, like the old, leave one or the other party dominant. Only a handful of districts are really competitive,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington.

“And it’s clear from the primaries, there is a lot of money to be spent in Virginia politics,” he said.

Big money in targeted contests

In Richmond, candidates in Tuesday's three way Democratic primary in the Northside-Church Hill 79th House District raised more than $570,000 to do battle. The primary winner, Rae Cousins, raised more than $500,000 in a strongly Democratic district where a primary victory likely means she’ll be headed for the General Assembly.

In the two-way Democratic primary in western Henrico’s 57th District, Susanna Gibson and Bob Shippee raised more than $523,000 combined in a district that gave Democratic Congressional candidates a narrow 0.7 percentage point margin last year.

It’s likely to be one of the hardest fought battlegrounds this year as Gibson faces Republican David Owen, most insiders say.

“There will be tons of money focused on a small number of races,” said John McGlennon, a political scientist at the College of William and Mary.

“I would not be surprised if one or more race hit close to $10 million combined spending,” he added.

“Youngkin is raising a ton, there's not a lot of competition for money in other states," McGlennon said. "But money doesn't always win the day - see [state Sen.] Chap Petersen,” D-Fairfax City, who spent nearly six times as much as challenger Saddam Salim, but who lost Tuesday's primary, 54% to 46%.

Turnout in November will be the key, as the contests come in the middle of the governor's term, but the effort will be tightly focused, McGlennon said.

“Lots of places won't have much going on" in General Assembly races, he said.

The primaries, meanwhile, have shifted the battlegrounds, said Soji Akomolafe, chair of Norfolk State University’s political science department and executive director of the Center for African American Public Policy.

“While the majority of the districts would still remain safe, the battlegrounds would be much less predictable,” he said.

“Before last Tuesday’s primaries, conventional wisdom may have indicated a tough battle for the GOP in its efforts to retake the Senate in the general election,” Akomolafe said. “That may change given that the party had opted to present this time around for the General Assembly more moderate candidates at the expense of hardliners,” he said.

The stakes are high for Youngkin, who needs a General Assembly that’s more supportive of his agenda if he wants to make further progress on his push for additional tax cuts, abortion curbs and school choice.

He needs a net flip of three Senate seats to gain a GOP majority and two to give Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears a tie-breaking vote on most issues. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the House.

Youngkin's push “also comes with a motivator for Democrats, as they will be reminding their voters of the likely impact of GOP majorities in the House and Senate on abortion, voting rights, et cetera,” McGlennon said.

Senate battles

Two Senate contests will be particularly hard fought, insiders and political scientists agree - Republicans' defense of Senate District 16, GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant’s Democratic-leaning Henrico district, and Republicans' push to flip Senate District 24, a swingy district on the Peninsula represented by Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg.

In both of these districts Democratic margins increased between Youngkin’s election in 2021 and congressional votes in 2022.

Dunnavant’s extensive connections in the district, where she’s practiced as an OB/GYN for many years, helped her over two four-year terms to hold onto a Democratic stretch of Henrico that voted 52.8% for former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his race against Youngkin in 2021. But the district went even more strongly Democratic in the 2022 Congressional race.

Dunnavant's opponent, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who teaches in one of the district's high schools, has represented much of the district since 2018, ending a 28-year Republican hold on the House seat.

Dunnavant has so far raised more than twice the money for the race, $1.4 million to VanValkenburg's $605,000. More is likely to come - in 2019, Dunnavant spent nearly $2.7 million while Democrat Debra Rodman spent $3.1 million.

On the Peninsula, former York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs is challenging Mason in Senate District 24, based in Newport News and York County.

This is one of Virginia’s swingiest districts: it gave Youngkin an edge of 3.4 percentage points in 2021, but went for Democrat Ralph Northam by 6.7 points in his bid for governor in 2017. In 2022, it swung again, giving Democratic Congressional candidates a 1.1 point margin.

This is a race that Youngkin has been saying Republicans need to win if they’re going to flip the Senate.

Mason has represented much of the district for a decade, first as a member of the House and since 2016 in the state Senate, where he’s seen as a pro-business Democrat who is the body’s leader on foster care and aging issues, as well as working as a member of the Behavioral Health Commission and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Diggs was sheriff for 23 years, responsible for law enforcement in strongly Republican York County, resolving scores of high-profile crimes. He started his career as a city police officer in Poquoson.

So far, Mason has raised more money – $931,000 to Diggs’ $639,000.

Outer rings

Margins between Democrats and Republicans are narrow as well in two outer ring suburban counties – the kind of communities Farnsworth, at Mary Washington, says will likely be a center of contention this year.

In Southside's sprawling, Suffolk-anchored 17th Senate District, which reaches into metro Richmond’s Dinwiddie County, Dels. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, and Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk both hope to move up to the Senate. Like many districts touching the North Carolina line, this district had been trending more Republican for years, but in 2022, gave Democratic Congressional candidates a 0.4 percentage point edge.

Up in Northern Virginia's Loudoun County, another outer ring community that became a flashpoint over parents’ roles in schools and gave Youngkin a critical issue in 2021, two newcomers are battling for what once had been rock solid Republican territory.

Democrat Russet Perry, a former CIA officer turned prosecutor, and Republican Juan Pablo Segura, a health care businessman, are running in Senate District 31, which gave Youngkin a 0.6 percentage point edge in 2021, but gave Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, margin of 5.9 percentage points in 2022.

Around Fredericksburg, which these days includes the fringes of the Northern Virginia suburbs, Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, and Democrat Joel Griffin, a Marine veteran and businessman, are running in Senate District 27, a district recently carved from two Republican bastions.

It’s a district that Youngkin won with a margin of 8.5 percentage points, but that gave Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th an edge of 2.6 percentage points in 2022.

“It will be a highly contested battleground race in November, however, Durant’s relatively moderate stance combined with Governor Youngkin’s unabashed support - who, by the way, has openly stated that the district is a must-win - should scare her Democratic challenger, especially in terms of how much money would be pouring in between now and November,” said Akomolafe, at Norfolk State.

In outer ring districts, abortion and how high a profile former President Donald Trump takes this summer and fall could be decisive, Farnsworth said.

“The November elections would still, to a great extent, be carried out with Donald Trump’s shadow looming heavily over the process and the outcomes, albeit not under the same circumstances as in 2017 and 2021,” said Norfolk State’s Akomolafe.

But abortion and "the relative shift of the GOP to the center may eventually be the deciding factors regarding which party wins the race in many of these battleground districts,” Akomolafe said.

And, as in Loudoun and scores of other suburban counties, Youngkin's campaign for what he termed parents' rights resonated in 2021, helped by Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's comment in his second debate with Youngkin that: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Voters in some outer ring counties generally lean Republican. But similar communities in some other states reacted strongly against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Additionally, Trump has not fared well in Virginia's suburbs, where many voters prefer a less abrasive style, Farnsworth said.

Republicans may try to put in play Senate District 30, based in western Prince William County. It is another new Senate district carved in part from the same GOP bastions that form the area Durant and Griffin are contesting. In her bid to move to the Senate in District 30, Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, has so far raised nearly 10 times the money that Republican Bill Woolf has.

Roem has represented a part of the district in the House after swinging a Prince William district that one of the most conservative Republicans in the House, Bob Marshall, had represented for 24 years.

Woolf is a former police detective who now is a principal in a nonprofit.

Youngkin lost this district by 3.7 percentage points in 2021; Wexton widened the Democratic margin to 6.3 percentage points in 2022.

The House

Democrats need to gain a net of three House seats to take control of the House. Republicans can lose one without losing control. A two-seat shift to Democrats would mean a power sharing struggle, which could be even tougher now than in past years as partisan divisions sharpen.

Targets for Democrats include the Petersburg-anchored 82nd District, which Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, flipped to the GOP in 2021 by beating Del. Lashrecse Aird - who toppled Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg in a Senate primary on Tuesday.

Stakes are especially high here, since Youngkin’s Partnership for Petersburg initiative for school, law enforcement and community development help for the struggling city are a marquee element of his agenda

Youngkin highlights Taylor’s support for the program at almost every public event. Democrats, meanwhile, feel intensely that Petersburg belongs in the D column.

Virginia State University financial officer Kim Pope-Adams won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday after a primary race in which she and opponent Vincent McKenzie spent more than $233,000.

Taylor has raised more than $265,000.

The district, where suburban development in Dinwiddie and Prince George counties is growing, went for Youngkin by 2.1 percentage points in 2021 after favoring Democrats for many years.

But it swung tentatively back Democratic in 2022, giving then-Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th a 1.2 point edge.

Two more Republican districts that voted Democratic in 2022 include Durant’s old House seat - House District 65, based in Stafford County and Fredericksburg - which she won from two-term Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg in 2021. Cole is seeking to retake the district, this fall, facing Republican Lee Peters, a captain in the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Cole has raised more than $258,000 so far, to Peters’ $97,000.

In Virginia Beach, freshman Republican Del. Karen Greenhalgh’s reconfigured House District 97 gave Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, a 5 percentage-point edge in 2022, after voting for Youngkin by 2.2 points in 2021.

Democrat Michael Feggans, an Air Force veteran and small business owner, has so far raised $168,000 to Greenhalgh’s $175,000 – but here, as in all these other races, there’s likely much more to come.

Greenhalgh’s 2021 win saw her spending nearly $1.1 million to defeat Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach,

who spent nearly $2.4 million. In the end, she won 127 more votes than he did.

Another Richmond region seat is also a likely battleground, though more as a GOP target and Democratic defensive line.

Henrico's House District 57 is the district that VanValkenburg swung Democratic in 2018. Democrat Susanna Gibson spent $245,000 in a hard-fought primary contest with Bob Shippee. The district gave Youngkin a 2.9 percentage point margin in 2021, but swung Democratic by 0.8 points in 2022.

Gibson, a nurse practitioner, faces Republican David Owen, a general contractor and former co-owner of Boone Homes.

After her primary fight, Gibson heads into the general election with a campaign war chest of $26,500 to Reid’s $125,000.

In this fall's crucial fights in the battleground districts voters can expect lots of ads, fierce statements and mailers with dramatic accusations and those scary looking black-and-white or red-tinged photos of opposing candidates. In a number of districts partisan divides were only sharpened by the primaries, especially as several Democratic incumbents fell to challengers who said they opponents had not been forceful enough advocates for Democratic issues, particularly abortion rights and gun control.

“Democrats have followed Republicans’ lead in becoming more partisan; Republicans purged their moderates over the last 20 years and now Democrats are turning out some of theirs,” said Farnsworth, at Mary Washington.

And fierceness isn’t likely to abate when the General Assembly reconvenes in January – legislators will be less inclined than ever to work across the aisle and compromise when the General Assembly reconvenes, he said.

“No matter who wins control,” Farnsworth said. “What is clear is that being in the minority party in either body is not going to be very comfortable.”

