For U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a self-avowed budget geek, the big message from an hour and half talking to senior Richmond-area firefighters and police was simple — and obvious.

“Everybody in public office likes to give thanks to first responders, but in many ways you got to put your money where your mouth is,” he said.

And, for a member of both the Senate budget and Senate finance committees, the large costs of the things first responders need — like the $1.8 million cost of one of the engines at Richmond Fire Station 18 — means some serious work is still needed.

“We had some funding that came from COVID that managed to come in to get some of those resources but that’s gonna run out longer term. When you think about infrastructure, we need to provide infrastructure for first responders as well,” he said.

“We absolutely need to do more for the mental health needs of our police, firefighters, EMTs ambulance crews, and I think that’s an area where we can find some additional resources,” he added.

Warner said he was also struck by police and fire executives’ shared concern that 911 operators are treated as if they are clerks, rather than first responders.

“That’s crazy, that they’re still viewed as clerks,” he said. “There wasn’t a cop or firefighter in there that didn’t say that 911 operators are the first line of defense and they ought to be treated with a level of respect and professionalism that that job entails.”

Warner said he was also struck by firefighters’ concerns that, as more and more electric vehicles hit the road, it will be necessary to think about whether charging stations will be an important fire risk, since some batteries for EVs have already posed challenges.

Budgets, he said, are a continuing battleground, as a measure to extend a federal grant program that has provided more than $5.3 million in funds for metro Richmond fire departments heads from the Senate to the House of Representatives, where some GOP members are pushing for deeper cuts in non-military federal spending.

“They keep talking about cutting and you say, ‘well what about that program? what about that one?’” he said. “It’s very frustrating.”

