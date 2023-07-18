Tapping financial market muscle could be a way to help Virginians who want to buy their first homes or to launch a new business, Sen. Mark Warner said, detailing two of his recent initiatives at a roundtable hosted by the Metropolitan Business League.

One aims at first-generation, first-time homebuyers by putting them on a fast track to build equity — owning a home accounts for some of the biggest differences between the net worth of Black Americans and others, he said, before presenting his idea to the roundtable.

The other aims at expanding the lending reach of Community Development Finance Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, entities that focus on making loans in areas not well-served by traditional lenders.

“Inflation is coming down and the economy’s still pretty strong, but there’s a whole lot of Virginians that don’t fully participate in that growth,” he said.

Warner, D-Va., has introduced a bill that would allow first-time homebuyers access to 20-year mortgages at roughly the same, lower interest rate and fees that lenders quote for traditional 30-year loans.

The shorter, 20-year term would allow homeowners to build equity — the difference between what their home is worth and the amount they still owe — more quickly than they could with a 30-year loan, which works because each monthly payment on a 20-year mortgage would include a larger repayment of the loan principal.

To make that shorter term more affordable — normally, monthly payments on a 20-year loan are much higher than for 30-year debt — the interest rate would be subsidized until it roughly matched the lower rate on a 30-year loan.

For example, people buying a $210,000 home with a $200,000 mortgage would have $13,000 of equity after five years with a 30-year loan, but $32,888 with a 20-year loan.

The monthly payment would be $1,430 if Warner’s proposal for the subsidized interest rate is approved, compared with $1,377 for a standard 30-year mortgage.

The subsidy for the interest rate would come by moving the loans through financial markets.

The process would begin with a lender selling the subsidized 20-year mortgage to the Government National Mortgage Association, the government-owned housing finance agency commonly called Ginnie Mae.

Ginnie Mae would use several homeowners’ monthly payments to cover interest and principal on bonds that it would sell to the U.S. Treasury.

The Treasury, in turn, would sell those months to private bond market investors at a discount because the loans backing those bonds had lower rates than other 20-year securities.

The difference between what it pays Ginnie Mae for the bonds and what investors pay would flow back to the lenders that kick off the whole process, to compensate them for lending the mortgages at lower rates.

Warner hopes similar financial moves — selling Community Development Financial Institution loans to outside investors — could expand the reach of those efforts to make credit more available in capital-short communities.

He has introduced legislation allowing the federal fund that supports CDFIs to make money available to entities interested in purchasing loans, loan participations or interests from CDFIs.

His bill would also allow the fund to provide guarantees, reserves or other ways to enhance the credit the institutions can offer.

The bill would direct $100 million to the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund to support such efforts.

“CDFIs can play a crucial role in driving economic growth and providing access to capital to underserved communities,” said Warner, who has been working with Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, on this effort. The two recently announced they have convinced banks and large corporations to deposit some $1 billion in CDFIs — like a bank, these institutions need capital and deposits in order to make loans.

On the 20-year Low-Income First Time Homebuyers Act (LIFT Act) of 2023 mortgage legislation, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., along with Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, joined Warner as co-sponsors. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., introduced the measure in the House of Representatives.

“Homeownership is one of the key ways Americans build capital and wealth. Unfortunately, racism and systemic discrimination in our housing laws have put this opportunity out of reach for far too many families of color,” Warner said.

“The LIFT Act will help narrow the racial wealth gap by allowing qualified homebuyers to build equity — and wealth — at twice the rate of a conventional 30-year mortgage,” he said.

