Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is threatening to oppose legislation to reauthorize funding for the Federal Aviation Administration if it includes provisions to require additional long-distance flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County.

Warner drew the political line in a news conference on Monday at the airport, which the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has managed along with Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County for almost 40 years after the federal government ceded control.

He was joined Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Maryland Democrats, who also say a political push in Congress to force additional flights at Reagan National also would harm Thurgood Marshall Baltimore Washington International Airport on the other side of the Capital Beltway.

“We need an FAA reauthorization bill,” Warner said of the five-year funding legislation. “But if we disturb this balance between National, Dulles and BWI ... I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that bill does not become the law.”

Delta Airlines, based in Atlanta, is leading a coalition that is lobbying Congress to intervene, as it has before, to allow 28 additional slots — totaling 56 additional flights — at Reagan National, which sits just across the Potomac River from Congress and offers a convenient travel hub for its members.

Brian Walsh, spokesperson for the Capital Access Alliance, called Warner’s vow “deeply disturbing” and suggested that the longtime senator, who lives in neighboring Alexandria, is trying to “protect some of the region’s wealthiest residents” from additional flights over their homes.

“It’s very irresponsible to threaten critical bipartisan FAA legislation and prevent customers from having lower ticket prices,” said Walsh, whose coalition argues that the current rules limit competition among airlines that could benefit consumers.

An effort to amend the FAA reauthorization bill in the Senate to change the rules has stalled over other issues in committee, but the House of Representatives is expected to take up the legislation and consider proposed amendments next week.

Virginia’s congressional delegation opposes amending the bill to change the rules, said Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, whose congressional district includes Reagan National. “We need to keep the status quo,” Beyer said Tuesday.

Warner did not back down from his position in an interview on Tuesday.

“This is a bright line,” he said.

His colleagues came close to the line, but did not step over it in arguing against rule changes they said would harm the greater Washington region and create more delays at one of the busiest airports in the country.

Kaine said his late father-in-law, former Gov. Linwood Holton, served as the first chairman of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in the 1980s after helping lobby for the independent management of National and Dulles airports, which the federal government previously had operated.

“The last thing we should do is let Congress micromanage this again,” Kaine said.

Kaine acknowledged the importance of passing legislation this year to continue funding of the FAA, increase the number of air traffic controllers and make other improvements in the nation’s aviation system.

“Let’s get an FAA bill done, and let’s not cloud up that important priority with members of Congress ... thinking they can micromanage something they don’t understand,” he said.

It is an issue that unites Virginia and Maryland legislators, who have been at war in a competition to host the next FBI headquarters.

“For the viability of the region, it’s critically important that we live by the current rules and not expand the number of flights or the perimeter of the flights” at Reagan National, said Cardin, who will retire at the end of his term.

“We hope there is an FAA reauthorization, but it can’t include a change in the slot and perimeter rules,” he said.

Van Hollen accused some senators of trying to “rewrite the rules of the game, once again, so that they can get back and forth a little quicker themselves, even if it means more delays for everybody else.”

“We all want to see an FAA reauthorization bill ... but it can’t include these provisions that would upset the rules of the game,” he said.

