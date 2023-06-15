Oh, the shark, sang Bobby Darrin, has sharp teeth and “when that shark bites with his teeth, babe/Scarlet billows start to spread” – but these days, that bite is more likely to snatch a fisherman’s catch.

That’s becoming a serious enough ecosystem issue that U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, says Washington needs to do something about it.

He’s introduced a bill calling for a task force of fisheries managers to address what they call shark depredation.

“As a lifelong fisherman, I’ve experienced firsthand the impacts of shark depredation and have witnessed its effect on our marine ecosystem,” Wittman said.

“As these shark interactions become more frequent, it risks the safety of both sharks and anglers, and poses challenges to managing fisheries. More sharks are biting fishing lines, taking the anglers’ catch, and potentially ingesting expensive fishing tackle,” he added.

It’s not just a fisherman’s tale that sharks are stealing their catches, and that there are more sharks flashing those pearly white teeth Darrin sang about, said Stephen M. Kajiura, who leads Florida Atlantic University’s shark lab.

“Sharks are bouncing back,” he said.

“Fisherman who’ve been used to fishing a spot for 20 years are now seeing sharks that didn’t used to be there,” he said.

Shark populations are up after the intensive overfishing that started in the 1980s - a good thing, since their presence is a sign of a healthy ecosystem, Kajiura said.

The National Marine Fisheries Service recently cited the once overfished Atlantic blacktip shark – a particular bane of fishermen – as a conservation success story, after a reduced quota for commercial fishermen and size and catch limits for recreational fishermen allowed the population to recover.

“There’s some signs that sharks are learning to associate the sound of a boat motor with an easy meal,” Kajiura said.

That could mean they’re letting fishermen point out favored hotspots, which could have an impact on fish populations beyond what sharks snatch from fishermen’s lines.

Farther south, shark depredation is affecting commercial fishermen, too, which is why Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said he’s joining in support of Wittman’s bill.

“It’s becoming way too common for Louisiana’s anglers to reel in a hooked red snapper only to realize it’s been chomped in half by sharks,” said Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., another supporter of Wittman’s effort.

Wittman is not the first Virginia politician to focus on how sharks and people get along.

In 2001, then-Gov. Jim Gilmore established a special shark task force in an effort to increase ocean-beach safety following two fatal shark attacks in Virginia and North Carolina waters.

"I certainly would not swim at dusk myself," said Gilmore, referring to a time of day when sharks are more active.

North Carolina did not join in, and the commission found the attacks were flukes.

Wittman said the issue with shark depredation isn’t just disappointed fishermen and their safety. He said the idea is also to protect sharks from unsafe conditions and food sources.

Ultimately, with rising shark numbers, as Darrin's song "Mack the Knife" put it, linking a tough named MacHeath to a shark:

Look out, old Macky's back.

