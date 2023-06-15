Oh, the
shark, sang Bobby Darrin, has sharp teeth and “when that shark bites with his teeth, babe/Scarlet billows start to spread” – but these days, that bite is more likely to snatch a fisherman’s catch.
That’s becoming a serious enough ecosystem issue that U.S.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, says Washington needs to do something about it.
He’s introduced a bill calling for a task force of fisheries managers to address what they call shark depredation.
A shark in Florida waters attacked a fisherman's catch.
Florida Atlantic University Fisheries Ecology and Conservation Lan
“As a lifelong fisherman, I’ve experienced firsthand the impacts of shark depredation and have witnessed its effect on our marine ecosystem,” Wittman said.
“As these
shark interactions become more frequent, it risks the safety of both sharks and anglers, and poses challenges to managing fisheries. More sharks are biting fishing lines, taking the anglers’ catch, and potentially ingesting expensive fishing tackle,” he added.
It’s not just a fisherman’s tale that sharks are stealing their catches, and that there are more sharks flashing those pearly white teeth Darrin sang about, said Stephen M. Kajiura, who leads Florida Atlantic University’s shark lab.
“Sharks are bouncing back,” he said.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, was one of two Republicans in the Virginia delegation who voted in favor of the measure.
“Fisherman who’ve been used to fishing a spot for 20 years are now seeing sharks that didn’t used to be there,” he said.
Shark populations are up after the intensive overfishing that started in the 1980s - a good thing, since their presence is a sign of a healthy ecosystem, Kajiura said.
The National Marine Fisheries Service recently cited the once overfished Atlantic blacktip shark – a particular bane of fishermen – as a conservation success story, after a reduced quota for commercial fishermen and size and catch limits for recreational fishermen allowed the population to recover.
Rep. Rob Wittman's shark depredation bill
“There’s some signs that sharks are learning to associate the sound of a boat motor with an easy meal,” Kajiura said.
That could mean they’re letting fishermen point out favored hotspots, which could have an impact on fish populations beyond what sharks snatch from fishermen’s lines.
Farther south, shark depredation is affecting commercial fishermen, too, which is why Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said he’s joining in support of Wittman’s bill.
“It’s becoming way too common for Louisiana’s anglers to reel in a hooked red snapper only to realize it’s been chomped in half by sharks,” said Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., another supporter of Wittman’s effort.
Wittman is not the first Virginia politician to focus on how sharks and people get along.
In 2001, then-Gov. Jim Gilmore established a special shark task force in an effort to increase ocean-beach safety following two fatal shark attacks in Virginia and North Carolina waters.
"I certainly would not swim at dusk myself," said Gilmore, referring to a time of day when sharks are more active.
North Carolina did not join in, and the commission found the attacks were flukes.
Wittman said the issue with shark depredation isn’t just disappointed fishermen and their safety. He said the idea is also to protect sharks from unsafe conditions and food sources.
Ultimately, with rising shark numbers, as Darrin's song "Mack the Knife" put it, linking a tough named MacHeath to a shark:
Look out, old Macky's back.
50 record-breaking fish caught in the US
50 record-breaking fish caught in the US
For thousands of years—well
over 100,000 by some estimates—humankind has fished the world's waterways and oceans. Scientists have identified evidence of the practice in everything from cave paintings to archeological finds. While initially used as a means of survival, fishing has evolved into a hobby, a sport, and a huge commercial industry. In fact, today, some 600 million people globally depend on fishing for their livelihoods. It is also among the most popular outdoor hobbies in the U.S.
As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020,
more Americans went fishing than in any year in the previous decade. According to a 2022 study, many first-time anglers tried fishing to spend more time with friends and family in a socially distanced way. Others sought to replace hobbies they could no longer do because of the pandemic.
Although some competitive people compete aggressively in fishing tourneys and derbies, you don't have to be a professional angler to catch a record-breaking fish. Marinas and tackle shops around the country allow anglers to weigh their catch on a certified
International Game Fish Association scale and compare stats in the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee. Stacker compiled a list of the top 50 record-breaking fish caught in the U.S. by weight using data from Land Big Fish. Sharks are not included in this roundup. The fish pictured below are not the actual record catch. You may also like: Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions
Rocksweeper // Shutterstock
#50. Channel catfish: 58 pounds
- Location: Lake Moultrie, South Carolina
- Record set by W.H. Whaley in 1905
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
#49. Pallid sturgeon: 60 pounds
- Location: Yellowstone River - near Sidney, Montana
- Record set by Gene Sattler in 1979
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Lake trout: 63 pounds, 1.92 ounces
- Location: Lake Superior, Ontario
- Record set by Hubert Hammers in 1952
Pi-Lens // Shutterstock
#47. Muskellunge: 69 pounds, 15 ounces
- Location: St. Lawrence River, New York
- Record set by Arthur Lawton in 1905
M Huston // Shutterstock
#46. White amur (Grass Carp): 70 pounds
- Location: Guntersville Reservoir (Nickajack tailwater), Tennessee
- Record set by Chad A. Killian in 2005
You may also like: 30 best nature documentaries of all time
Peteri // Shutterstock
#45. Grass carp: 73 pounds
- Location: Guntersville Reservoir, Alabama
- Record set by Bradley D. Bridges, Sr. in 2012
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
#44. Bigmouth buffalo: 73 pounds, 2 ounces
- Location: Lake Koshkonong, Wisconsin
- Record set by unknown in 2004
Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Carp: 74 pounds
- Location: Pelahatchie Lake, Mississippi
- Record set by Curtis Wade in 1963
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
#42. Longfin albacore: 74 pounds, 10.5 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean, New York
- Record set by John Maguire in 2000
Alessandro De Maddalena // Shutterstock
#40. Channel bass: 75 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean, Delaware
- Record set by James Vandetti in 1976
LiveOakPhotos // Shutterstock
#39. Spearfish: 76 pounds, 12.8 ounces
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Maui - North Shore, Hawaii
- Record set by Alan Cadiz in 2011
Nholtzha // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Great barracuda: 77 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Olowalu - Maui, Hawaii
- Record set by Dean Hayashi in 1992
Jesus Cobaleda // Shutterstock
#37. Dolphin: 77 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Seabrook Island, South Carolina
- Record set by R. Riggs in 1905
Fabien Monteil // Shutterstock
#36. Striped bass: 78 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Record set by Al McReynolds in 1905
You may also like: Stunning animal photos from around the world
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
#35. Moray eel: 81 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - North Kona, Hawaii
- Record set by Jordan Kilkenny in 2011
AdrianNunez // Shutterstock
#34. Atlantic sturgeon: 82 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Sandy Hook, New Jersey
- Record set by Glen Lasco in 1905
Evannovostro // Shutterstock
#33. Dorado: 82 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Kailua-Kona - Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii
- Record set by Kathy Hunter in 1987
FtLaud // Shutterstock
#32. Greater amberjack: 85 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Cape May, New Jersey
- Record set by Edwin Metzner in 1905
Jaka Zvan // Shutterstock
#30. Smallmouth buffalo: 88 pounds
- Location: Lake Wylie, North Carolina
- Record set by Tony Crawford in 1993
Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Albacore tuna: 90 pounds
- Location: Santa Cruz, California
- Record set by Don Giberson in 1997
David Vogt // Shutterstock
#28. Bighead carp: 90 pounds
- Location: Guntersville Reservoir, Tennessee
- Record set by Jeffery J. Rorex in 2005
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
#27. Black buffalo: 92 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Lake Maumelle, Arkansas
- Record set by Kenny DeLuca in 2001
USFWS National Image Library // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Chinook (King) Salmon: 97 pounds, 4 ounces
- Location: Kenai River, Alaska
- Record set by Lester Anderson in 1905
Kevin Cass // Shutterstock
#24. Atlantic cod: 98 pounds, 12 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Isle of Shoals, New Hampshire
- Record set by Alphonse Bielevich in 1969
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
#23. Black drum: 115 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Delaware Bay, Delaware
- Record set by Kenneth H. Smith in 1978
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
#22. Sailfish: 119 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Kailua-Kona - Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii
- Record set by Ed Sceery in 1983
wildestanimal // Shutterstock
#21. Flathead catfish: 123 pounds
- Location: Elk City Reservoir, Kansas
- Record set by Ken Paulie in 1998
You may also like: Deadliest animals in the world
M Huston // Shutterstock
#20. Big skate: 130 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Double Bluff, Washington
- Record set by Dan Cartwright in 1986
Greg Amptman // Shutterstock
#19. White marlin: 137 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Hudson Canyon, New Jersey
- Record set by Mike Marchell in 1905
lunamarina // Shutterstock
#18. Blue catfish: 143 pounds
- Location: Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir), Virginia
- Record set by Richard "Nick" Anderson in 2011
M Huston // Shutterstock
#17. Paddlefish: 144 pounds
- Location: Kansas River, Kansas
- Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 2004
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
#16. Amberjack: 151 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Kailua-Kona - Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii
- Record set by Justin Lazar in 2010
You may also like: Biggest animals in the world
Porco_Rosso // Shutterstock
#15. Giant trevally: 191 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Lahaina - Maui, Hawaii
- Record set by Al Gadow in 1980
zaferkizilkaya // Shutterstock
#14. Alligator gar: 279 pounds
- Location: Rio Grande River, Texas
- Record set by Bill Valverde in 1951
Danny Ye // Shutterstock
#13. Pacific halibut: 288 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Swiftsure Bank, Washington
- Record set by Vic Stevens in 1989
Israel Patterson // Shutterstock
#12. Warsaw grouper: 310 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Record set by C. D. Pratt in 1905
NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Yellowfin tuna: 325 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Lanai, Hawaii
- Record set by Joey Cabell in 1990
Shane Gross // Shutterstock
#9. Striped marlin: 339 pounds
- Location: Catalina Island, California
- Record set by Gary Jasper in 1985
Earth theater // Shutterstock
#8. Bigeye tuna: 375 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Ocean City, Maryland
- Record set by Cecil Browne in 1977
Alienaire // Shutterstock
#7. Halibut: 459 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Unalaska Bay, Alaska
- Record set by Jack Tragis in 1905
Jon C. Beverly // Shutterstock
#6. Sturgeon: 468 pounds
- Location: San Pablo Bay, California
- Record set by Joey Pallotta in 1983
You may also like: Beginner's guide to composting
Canva
#5. Swordfish: 530 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Wilmington Canyon, New Jersey
- Record set by Edmund Levitt in 1905
bekirevren // Shutterstock
#4. Giant seabass: 563 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Maui, Hawaii
- Record set by Russell Mori in 1989
Joe Belanger // Shutterstock
#3. Bluefin tuna: 1,152 pounds
- Location: 30 miles S of South Pass, Louisiana
- Record set by Ron Roland in 2003
jurgal photographer // Shutterstock
#2. Black marlin: 1,205 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Red Hill - Haleakala, Hawaii
- Record set by Lei Aloha in 1980
kelldallfall // Shutterstock