Will the center hold in the Virginia General Assembly?

Legislative primaries on Tuesday will test the political center of both parties, but especially for Democrats in the Virginia Senate who already face the loss of a generation of leaders to retirements, hastened by a redistricting process that has transformed the state electoral map.

Voters around the state on will choose more than 40 nominees for the House of Delegates and state Senate. Many of the nomination fights will be tantamount to election. In November the fight for control of the House and Senate will likely come down to a handful of competitive contests. But Tuesday's primaries could have a significant effect on next year's new-look General Assembly.

In Northern Virginia, where Democrats have dominated legislative elections since 2017, some party primaries have turned bitter, with progressive challengers publicly scorning moderate leaders who have fortified the party’s “brick wall” in the Senate in a divided General Assembly with a Republican governor.

The most vulnerable target of progressive Democrats appears to be Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, who’s enmeshed in a protracted fight with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Republican-controlled House of Delegates over their push for $1 billion in tax cuts in the state budget.

Barker first won election to the Senate 17 years ago by upsetting a Republican incumbent in a district that the GOP had drawn to its advantage. He now faces a well-financed and aggressive challenge by Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky in a new Democratic district that includes more of her political base than his.

Republicans face fewer intra-party battles, but Youngkin has intervened in several high-profile primaries to bolster GOP establishment candidates against populist challenges from the right, including one in a suburban Fredericksburg district the party needs to hold against Democrats in a competitive race in November.

“What we’re really looking at here is the Washingtonization of Virginia politics,” said Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.

With both parties losing many of their General Assembly leaders to retirements and potentially more to primary challenges, Farnsworth asked, “Is this a wave election or a tidal wave election in terms of generational change?”

The primary battles are testing divisions within the Democratic Party in a way similar to the threat that the Tea Party and Make America Great Again movement led by former President Donald Trump have posed for Republicans, especially in suburban jurisdictions likely to determine control of the next General Assembly.

"The Democrats right now are going through an exercise in where the Republicans have been," said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who is retiring in January after long being targeted by conservative Republicans who wanted to oust him for his moderate views.

Hanger, one of the leaders in the successful fight to expand Virginia's Medicaid program, was paired in a newly drawn district with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, with the nomination to be determined by party convention, rather than primary. He was prepared to move into an adjacent district to run in the GOP primary against Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, but suddenly decided against it. Youngkin then quickly endorsed Head.

"Primaries are tricky, too, because the base comes out," Hanger said.

The base of both parties is largely ideological, said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

“For many people coming into politics these days, it’s all about issues and ideology and trying to vanquish the other side,” Rozell said. “That doesn’t leave a lot of room for negotiation and compromise.”

“It’s not just the Trump wing of the Republican Party trying to vanquish what they call RINOS (Republicans in Name Only),” he added. “On the left, there are a lot of people who want to vanquish the moderates in their party."

Progressives say "the old guard is too wedded to compromise and business interests, and that they don't really have their heart in the issues that drive the liberal activist core of the Democratic Party," Rozell said. "They believe you need a fighter in there more than you need a compromiser."

As for Barker, for most of new Senate District 36, “he’s a newcomer,” said Bob Holsworth, a longtime political analyst in Richmond and a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Pekarsky has faulted Barker for the budget impasse, although Barker's supporters note that the quickest way to end it would be to capitulate to Youngkin on tax cuts, rather than hold out for a compromise with the Republican House that progressives also might not like.

A budget agreement won't happen until after Tuesday's primaries, in large part because Barker can't afford to be seen as compromising with a governor who is deeply unpopular in Barker's Fairfax County district.

"It's unbelievable how naive these people are," fumed Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, a close Barker ally who is retiring after 48 years in the assembly and his own close call in a primary four years ago. "They have no idea how governing works in the General Assembly."

The money war

The primary also is part of a wider money war between Dominion Energy, owner of the state's largest public utility (and a major supporter of Saslaw), and the Clean Virginia Fund, a political action committee created by Michael Bills, a multimillionaire hedge fund executive in Charlottesville, to counteract political influence by Dominion and other owners of state-regulated utilities.

Clean Virginia and Sonjia Smith, Bills' wife, have contributed $340,000 to Pekarsky's campaign since April 1. Dominion has given $200,000 to Barker in the same period. He had a fundraising advantage of nearly two-to-one for a primary that is tantamount to election, and about $30,000 more in the bank on June 8. The winner will face Republican Julie Perry in November, but the district is heavily Democratic.

Other Northern Virginia clashes

Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee in a region coping with Virginia's worst traffic congestion, is locked in a tight primary battle with Heidi Drauschak in another strongly Democratic district in Fairfax. Drauschak is an advocate for campaign finance reform and co-founded CrowdLobby — a website that connects everyday people to professional lobbyists.

Drauschak leads Marsden in fundraising, bolstered by $300,000 from Clean Virginia and $55,000 from Smith since April 1. Marsden is backed largely by transportation interests and hospitals, although he also has received $65,000 from Dominion.

The winner will face Republican Mark Viafides in the fall.

Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, is another vulnerable Democratic incumbent in Northern Virginia, running in a district that lies almost entirely in fast-growing, ethnically diverse Prince William County, with a slice of adjoining Stafford County. McPike, a moderate Democrat, faces Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, a Peruvian immigrant with strong progressive credentials and ties to organized labor.

In his case, the challenge is "not so much generational," Holsworth said. "It's an appeal to the new demographics of the district and it comes from someone who's been in the legislature."

The victor will face the winner of a Republican primary between Maria Martin and Nikki Rattray Baldwin in a district that leans to Democrats.

Guzman decided to challenge McPike rather than run for re-election in the same House district with Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, former chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Similarly, another Democratic primary in Prince William features former Dels. Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala, against each other in a newly created district. Carroll Foy finished second to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary for governor in 2021, while Ayala fell to Winsome Earle-Sears for lieutenant governor when Youngkin led a Republican sweep of statewide offices.

"The reality is Prince William has a lot of political talent in the Democratic base but not enough seats for everybody," said Farnsworth at Mary Washington.

For Republicans, the Fredericksburg area represents one of its fiercest intra-party battlegrounds. In a Senate primary Tuesday, Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, is clashing against Matt Strickland, R-Spotsylvania, a hero to the party's MAGA wing because of his defiance of public health restrictions the state imposed on his restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Youngkin endorsed Durant, prompting Strickland to accuse the governor publicly of betraying a Republican ally.

"This one is close," Farnsworth said. "There is a really combative element to Spotsylvania Republican politics."

Whoever wins will face the victor of a Democratic primary between Joel Griffin and Ben Litchfield, and independent candidate Monica Gary, a member of the Stafford board of supervisors.

About two-thirds of voters in the new district live in Stafford, one-quarter in Spotsylvania and the remainder in Fredericksburg. It leans Republican, but Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, almost won Stafford in her midterm election victory last year in a congressional district anchored in Prince William.

"That is a district that Republicans cannot possibly afford to lose," Holsworth said. "If they lost that race, it's hard to see how they get a majority."

Similarly, he said Democrats "need to flip" a competitive new district straddling Loudoun and Fauquier counties, currently represented by Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, one of a handful of veteran Republican senators who are retiring.

Russet Perry, a former prosecutor and CIA officer, and Leesburg Town Councilman Zach Cummings are competing for the Democratic nomination to face Republican Juan Pablo Segura, an entrepreneur who is receiving major financial backing from a border security company owned by his father, Enrique.

On the other side of the Blue Ridge, Holsworth said eight Republicans are vying to "out MAGA" each other in a deep red district in the northern Shenandoah Valley. Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, one of the most conservative members of the General Assembly, is currently third in fundraising, trailing former Strasburg Town Councilman John Massoud and Woodstock farmer Timmy French.

"Whoever wins the race is going to be quite the lightning rod," Holsworth predicted.