There’s a line of buoys in the Rio Grande river and razor wire on the shore at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas — and Virginia National Guard members deployed to help with Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial effort to patrol the border.

Their mission is to spot people preparing to cross and then deter them from wading across what for many is a dangerous waterway, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in an interview Thursday, after a visit to Texas on Wednesday for briefings on the deployment.

Their deterrence mission works through their physical presence, the night-time spotlights and the calls “Don’t Come, Don’t Come, go to the Port of Entry” in Spanish and English, Youngkin said.

If that does not work and people come over, it’s up to the Texas state troopers on hand to arrest them — that’s police work, not the Guard mission, Youngkin said.

But Virginia Guard medics are on hand for the people who make it across with injuries or illnesses, he said.

“One of the Guardsmen I talked to was a medic, and he told me several stories about people he helped,” Youngkin said.

The Virginia Guard members are among the thousands that Virginia and 13 other states have sent in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, under a longstanding 50-state mutual aid agreement.

The Guard members, who arrived in early July, will be there for a month, at a cost to the state of $3.1 million.

Youngkin said his visit was a chance to get a sense of what the Guard members were seeing on this deployment.

“What they told me is the clarity of what the drug cartels and human traffickers are doing — they hear about the large sums people are paying, see the traffickers directing them to the river where it’s dangerous,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin met with 15 of the 110 Virginia Guard members who deployed earlier this month to the Texas border, along with five Texas National Guard members.

He delivered lunch to them, heard briefings on their work, and asked how their families were managing.

Youngkin also watched them at work at Observation Point 1407, at Shelby Park, a riverfront public park that the mayor of Eagle Pass has authorized arrests for trespassing in order that migrants who make it across the river and up the park's boat ramp can be charged.

Youngkin said it’s hard for the Virginia Guard members to be so far from family and friends for so long.

But he said their mission in Texas is a Virginia one, since illegal border crossing is how the fentanyl that kills five Virginians a day is reaching the state, while the women and children that human traffickers bring across to the U.S. often end up in Virginia and in desperate situations.

“They were all proud to be there, consummate professionals,” Youngkin said of the Virginia Guard members. “It was inspiring talking to them.”

The buoys and razor wire at Eagle Pass have sparked complaints from the Department of Justice and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The Justice Department says the buoy line is a risk to public safety and raises humanitarian concerns. U.S. Border Patrol agents say the razor wire the state installed along the border, including around Eagle Pass, blocks them from reaching at-risk migrants.

The Houston Chronicle reported complaints from a Texas state trooper saying migrants crossing into Maverick County — where Eagle Pass is located — had been denied water.

The trooper formally complained of several instances in which migrants had been injured in incidents involving the wire, including when troopers found a 19-year-old woman “in obvious pain” and stuck in the wire. She was cut free and given a medical assessment, which determined she was pregnant and having a miscarriage.

He said that upon encountering a group of 120 last month, including children and mothers nursing babies, he and another trooper were ordered to “push the people back into the water to go to Mexico.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety has denied that any such orders were given.

This spring, Abbott deployed specially trained National Guard soldiers as a “Texas Tactical Border Force” assigned to “intercept and repel large groups of migrants trying to enter Texas illegally,” bolstering what is now a 2-year-old state effort to enforce federal immigration law.

Abbott has said Texas National Guard soldiers and state troopers have apprehended more than 373,000 illegal immigrants, arrested over 28,000 criminals, and seized more than 400 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Texas’ state border push, in addition to sparking accusations of inhumane treatment and violations of legal rights from civil liberties and migrants’ advocates, has included busing migrants to cities where residents and political leaders have protested the Texas efforts — officials in those cities have said migrants were simply dumped with no resources.

In addition to the Texas Guard members and state troopers, Virginia’s Guard members in Eagle Pass work closely with colleagues from the South Carolina National Guard; others, farther up the river, are working with Arkansas National Guard soldiers.

Arkansas is sending 80 National Guard troops, and Florida sent 1,100, while Idaho is sending some state police troopers. Iowa will deploy 100 Guard soldiers and 30 state troopers, Nebraska is sending 10 state police troopers, North Dakota is sending 100, Ohio is sending 14 state troopers, Oklahoma has promised to send an unspecified number, South Dakota will deploy about 50 Guard troops, and Tennessee is sending 100. South Carolina, West Virginia and Mississippi are also sending Guard troops.

Since all have Republican governors and many, including Youngkin and Abbott, have criticized the Biden administration for its handling of illegal crossings, many Democrats have said the Texas effort and the support from Virginia and the other states is political posturing.

