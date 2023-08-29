The General Assembly will meet in special session next week to complete its work on a pending budget agreement, with little time to spare before moving into its new legislative home next to Capitol Square.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that he is calling the legislature into session next Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. to act on revisions to the two-year budget that have been delayed six months by a political impasse over the governor's quest for $1 billion in tax cuts.

He would get $1 billion in tax reductions under the pending deal, but almost all of it in one-time rebates to taxpayers that the Senate insisted on instead of the permanent cuts to corporate and individual income tax rates he had proposed.

Youngkin had said that he "can live with" the compromise over tax relief, bridging a political divide that had caused budget negotiations to break down on Feb. 24, the night before the assembly was to adjourn, and again on June 27, days before the end the fiscal year on June 30. It marked the second time in 50 years that Virginia had entered a new fiscal year without a revised budget, but the state is still operating on the two-year budget adopted 15 months ago.

“I am calling Virginia’s lawmakers back to Richmond to reach a resolution on the state budget. Virginians deserve it," the governor said in a statement. "To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities and much needed tax relief for Virginians.

"Together, we can get the job done.”

The assembly has little time to complete its work on the budget deal, with details on spending and policy still to be announced. Legislative staff will begin moving into the new General Assembly Building at East Broad and North 9th Streets on Sept. 11 for the building's opening to the public a month later on Oct. 11.

The new building — 14 stories above ground and one below — will replace a complex on the same spot that the assembly vacated in 2017 and the state demolished, leaving only the 1912 facade of the old Life Insurance Company of Virginia headquarters facing Capitol Square. The move back into the building has been delayed twice, preventing the General Assembly from returning for its legislative session earlier this year and again this summer.

"We are excited to finally get the project over the finish line," said Joe Damico, director of the Department of General Services, which has overseen the design and construction of the new building for the assembly.

The new building was part of a $300 million package of improvements around Capitol Square that also included renovation of Old City Hall and construction of a parking garage on East Broad Street that will be connected by underground tunnel to the legislature's new quarters. The assembly approved the capital project in 2016 after a political showdown with then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe and then included $25 million in the budget in 2020 to build a tunnel from the new building to the Capitol.

Last September, the state announced that completion of the new building would be delayed by the inability to get critical equipment in time because of global supply chains snarled during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the assembly from convening its session there in January. In June, the state said it delayed the move again because of an equipment failure that prevented one of the building's stairwells from meeting building code requirements.

"After experiencing many years of conservation and construction, as well as overcoming many obstacles, I'm delighted that the new General Assembly Building is completed and opening soon," House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Senate Rules Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, praised the construction of a new building that preserves the historic facade on the same site of the legislature's old offices, which occupied three buildings from different eras.

"This blending of old and new is indicative of the legislative body itself, tracing its roots to 1619 but taking a contemporary approach to lawmaking with an eye always on Virginia's future," Locke said.

