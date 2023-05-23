Weeks after signing an executive order to combat fentanyl in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a new secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security with over two decades of experience in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, fentanyl-related overdose deaths made up more than 75% of deaths in 2022.

Terrance Cole will take over the Cabinet position that is currently occupied by former Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier, who is resigning effective June 1. The role is involved with several state agencies and boards such as Virginia State Police, Virginia’s Parole Board, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“It has been my great pleasure to work with you and every member of your Cabinet, all of whom share the singular purpose of serving the people of Virginia,” Mosier said in a statement the administration released Monday afternoon.

During his time in the position, Mosier helped to spearhead Operation Bold Blue Line, an initiative aimed at bolstering funding and training to law enforcement around the state (measures that are currently caught up in a budget impasse within the state legislature).

After thanking Mosier for his service, Youngkin called Cole “well-equipped and incredibly qualified to lead our public safety efforts, ensure safe communities across the commonwealth, and tackle the scourge of illicit drugs in Virginia.”

Cole’s appointment comes as efforts have been announced to combat fentanyl dealing and addictions.

On May 9, Youngkin issued an executive order directing state agencies to draft various plans, including one for wastewater surveillance to keep watch on where the drug may be being used; a plan for “wrap-around services and treatments” for people taking care of children whose parents have died from drug overdose; and a “strategic plan for law enforcement agencies” tackling opioid issues in parts of Virginia with high overdose death rates.

The various proposals have staggered due dates over this summer and into this fall.

More recently, the administration named former Health Commissioner Colin Greene as special adviser on opioids. Senate Democrats had ousted Greene as health commissioner by stripping his name from a list of Youngkin appointees up for legislative confirmation. The move came after comments Greene made about the role of racism in maternal mortality rates.

In Cole’s role as secretary, one responsibility he will have under the executive order is to set up a workgroup to study how to help incarcerated people with substance use disorders remain drug-free when they are released. Cole has until later this summer to set that up.

During his 22 years at the DEA, Cole worked in a variety of positions, including as assistant regional director in Mexico City. He currently works in the private sector as senior vice president at Aperia Solutions.

Noting his “excitement to return to public service,” Cole added that his experience in law enforcement, task forces and drug interdiction “meshes” well with the administration’s plans to address opioid issues as well as with Operation Bold Blue Line.

The most common undergraduate degrees awarded in Virginia The most common undergraduate degrees awarded in Virginia