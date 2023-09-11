ARLINGTON — Alan Wallace says he never had nightmares about being hit by the commercial airline that rushed past him a split second before it crashed into The Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

But he said his mother did.

Wallace was one of three firefighters for what was then called Fort Myer who were at the Pentagon when a band of terrorists who had hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 flew the plane into the western wall of the building that houses the heart if the U.S. military here. On Monday, 22 years after the attack, he recalled how he phoned the U.S. Army base with the exact location of the crash.

"'Come at once!'" he said, before jumping out of the burning fire truck parked between the burning building and the heliport and running to help others escape the Pentagon.

It was a hard act to follow, even for Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He was the guest speaker at a remembrance ceremony in the open bays of the headquarters fire station of what is now called Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, lying next to Arlington National Cemetery.

"I'm humbled by your words," Youngkin told Wallace. "I'm humbled by your actions."

The governor honored the 2,977 people who died in the coordinated terrorist attacks that day at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center in New York City and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a fourth hijacked plane crashed after its passengers fought back against their attackers.

But Youngkin also remembered those who responded to save lives — some in vain, such as the 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers who died at the World Trade Center.

"Ordinary men and women, like Alan Wallace, they did the extraordinary — they ran to danger while others ran away from it," Youngkin said.

Wallace — like Dennis Young and Mark Skipper, the other Fort Myer firefighters at the scene — "understood what was required to save lives," said Youngkin, who was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife, Suzanne, and Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.

The response to the attack transcended government boundaries, led by fire crews from Fort Myer and Arlington County, and joined by local, state and federal emergency responders from throughout the region.

"The events of that day changed the world, but the local impact was indelible," Joint Base Chaplain Kevin Hovan said in the opening invocation.

One of those who responded was Stanley Meador, now special agent in charge of the Richmond FBI.

Meador, originally from Galax, was a special agent with the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, based in Alexandria, who joined the bureau the following June.

In a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Meador spoke about the days that followed the attack, as he and other first-responders combed through wreckage at the Pentagon for more than a week.

He also spoke candidly about the consequences to his own health.

“In the days that followed 9/11, I felt that because of our exposure to the scene we were likely to get sick,” Meador said. “For me, that would later be realized with a cancer diagnosis — not once, but twice."

In the past week, he said the FBI Richmond Field Office hosted its third annual Richmond 3000, with participants pledging to run or walk 3,000 laps around its Richmond office to honor the nearly 3,000 people lost on Sept. 11, as well as the many since lost because of their response that day and those who continue to struggle with related illnesses.

“When I look back, I remember the chaos of responding to the scene and to witnessing firsthand the tragic loss of life,” Meador said.

Then-Gov. Jim Gilmore, who was dressing in the Executive Mansion when the two planes hit the Twin Towers, recalled Monday how "it fell to me to take action on the day when Virginia was struck at the Pentagon."

"I visited the scene of the attack and saw the aftermath of the plane crash," Gilmore said in a statement. "I visited the injured at the hospitals, many of whom were badly burned. I attended the memorial services of those who died. None of us who were there at that time will ever forget."

Before the attacks, he had been the leader of what became known as "the Gilmore Commission:" the Advisory Panel to Assess Domestic Response Capabilities for Terrorism Involving Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Now, Gilmore warns that the attacks on Sept. 11 showed that Americans cannot pretend to live in isolation from threats to world peace, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war that continues to rage there almost 19 months later.

"Just as the terrorists of 9/11 used modern airplanes as weapons, we cannot ignore the modern, interconnected world we live in," he said. "Many Americans seek to turn inward and pretend that evil in the world doesn't affect us (but) 9/11 proved to us that we do not live on an island free from the challenges by those who would do us harm."

Wallace, a Vietnam War veteran who will turn 77 next month, also fears for Arlington and the rest of the Washington area.

"It's a target," he said during the ceremony, which ended with the tolling of a ceremonial bell and the performance of taps.

Wallace, Skipper and Young all suffered burns from the attack and their efforts to rescue people from the building, where 125 military personnel and civilian employees died.

"It never crossed my mind that I would die that day," he said after the ceremony.

But he said he was "glad that the three of us weren't hurt worse than we were" so they were able to help others.

