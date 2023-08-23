Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he could live with the one-time tax rebates General Assembly budget negotiators are talking about if there's agreement to look at the ongoing rate cuts when the next two-year budget comes before the legislature next year.
Speaking to reporters after giving an overview of the state economy to the budget-writing committees of the House of Delegates and state Senate, he said he still believes Virginia can afford the $1 billion in tax relief he proposed in December, but that had generated an impasse between the Republican led House and Democratic majority in the Senate.
The House version of revisions to the budget included Youngkin's cuts in income tax and corporate tax rates, the Senate version did not.
Budget negotiators from both bodies reportedly have agreed on one-time tax rebates of $200 for individual taxpayers and $400 for couples.
"As I've said, I'm looking for $1 billion in tax relief ... if we can get one-time tax relief now and move forward with ongoing cuts next year, that's a compromise I can live with," Youngkin said.
Youngkin before this has said his view is that the state can afford his proposed tax relief while increasing spending on schools, behavioral health and law enforcement.
This story will be updated
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948