The pundits all think he is and supposed insiders, who never give their names, say he's thinking about it, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he has other things on his mind than a run for president.

With declared Republican candidates Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - set to announce Wednesday evening - already working crowds in Iowa and just declared Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C, already set to deploy $6 million of his $22 million campaign war chest in the Hawkeye State and New Hampshire, Youngkin says he’s spending his time in Virginia.

“It is so humbling that there is an expectation that I might do this,” he said Wednesday when asked about the unnamed sources’ speculation.

“And it is also encouraging that they like what we’re doing in Virginia. But I’m going to continue to focus on Virginia.”

This week, the Axios website quoted an unnamed “top source close to Youngkin” and a “top Virginia GOP strategist” as saying the governor is reconsidering entering the race.

Earlier this month, speculation he was running arose when Youngkin released a video of a speech he gave May 1 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Youngkin said the speech was about Virginia and it wasn’t a campaign video.

Youngkin said he’s got a lot on his plate here.

“We’ve got a huge agenda, we’ve got elections this year and we have a budget I have to negotiate,” he said. “I am not in Iowa, I am not at county fairs, I didn’t write a book.”

On May 1, rumors he might still be in the race intensified when Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker asked Youngkin at a “Governing America” conversation with the Milken Institute: “Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?

“No,“ Youngkin said.

That didn’t, some immediately speculated, rule out his running next year.

The Iowa caucuses, which often dictate an early front-runner, come on Feb. 5 – in the middle of next year’s General Assembly session. Big names with big money are already there.

In addition to Scott’s big-money splash into Iowa, Trump put $18.3 million into his campaign in the first three months of the year, and spent $4.3 million so far. Haley raised $5.1 million and spent $1.1 million, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Youngkin’s state registered political action committee, which he has said is focused on this year’s Virginia legislative races, raised $2.6 million in the first three months and spent $1.3 million – the biggest sums including $365,000 on fundraising, $310,000 on staff, $208,000 on office expenses and $190,000 on political contributions, mostly to Virginia Republican groups.

He has not registered a campaign fund with the Federal Elections Commission, as would be required if he were running and he has said he has not organized an exploratory committee.

His staff say their own soundings suggest nobody close to the governor has said anything about presidential ambitions except his repeated comment that he is focused on Virginia.