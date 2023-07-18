The Youngkin administration on Tuesday implemented a finalized K-12 transgender policy that emphasizes parents' rights and rolls back some of the protections afforded to transgender students under the previous administration’s model policies.

The model policies, which the Virginia Department of Education put into effect Tuesday afternoon, require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

It also requires school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns "appropriate to the sex appearing in the student's official record — that is, male pronouns for students whose sex is male, and female pronouns for a student whose sex is female."

Gov. Glenn Younkin said in a statement: “All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect. The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing, and care."

Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, said in a statement: “Today, Governor Youngkin and the VDOE made a dangerous, politically motivated decision to ignore the thousands of Virginians who submitted public comments in opposition to his proposed model policies — policies which single out transgender and nonbinary youth in our schools."

Ten months ago, the Youngkin administration published a draft of the model policies, eliciting 71,298 written comments over the 30-day public comment period that ended in October.

Since the document was released in September, it has been widely denounced by LGBTQ advocates and organizations, and prompted thousands of Virginia students across the state to walk out of school on Sept. 27 in protest.

A months-long debate over the legality and ethics of the proposal ensued among lawmakers and Virginia families.

Opponents of the policy say it would inflict serious harm on transgender and nonbinary students and violate the rights of students, their parents and school employees. Meanwhile, the Youngkin administration says it restores power to parents.

In December, the Joint Commission for Administrative Rules, a legislative panel that reviews and can influence implementation of rulemaking and regulations, voted 5-4 along party lines to object to the policy. The panel’s vote was essentially a recommendation for deferral, and did not by itself affect whether the policies would go into effect.

