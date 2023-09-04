While Labor Day signals that summer is winding down, the heat is on for elections this year. On Monday, a Gov. Glenn Youngkin-led initiative to encourage early and absentee voting, Secure Your Vote Virginia, kicked off a bus tour to supplement awareness efforts around the state.

The bus will include a QR code for people to scan and be directed to the initiative's website. There, Virginians will be able to register to vote or request an absentee ballot be mailed to them.

Secure Your Vote Virginia has been touted by the governor, his political action committee (Spirit of Virginia) and the Republican Party of the state. Democrats also launched their initiative, Project Majority.

It was Democrats who expanded early and absentee voting when they had the majority in both chambers during Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's administration, which ended in January 2022. While many Republicans opposed or sought to undo the expansions, they have more recently expressed support for such measures.

The promotional efforts come as all 140 General Assembly seats are up for election this year — and a handful of competitive districts offer each party a chance to claim or hold a majority. Currently, Republicans control the House of Delegates, while Democrats control the state Senate.

For the governor to achieve more of his agenda during the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2026, he will need Republicans to retain control of the House and gain control of the Senate.

“We are going everywhere and competing for every single vote,” said Dave Rexrode, chairman of Spirit of Virginia, in a release.

In another sign of the high stakes, The Washington Post reported over the weekend that in an effort to counter Youngkin's fundraising prowess, President Joe Biden has told the Democratic National Committee to inject an additional $1.2 million into Virginia Democrats' efforts in the legislative campaigns, bringing the DNC's contributions to date to $1.5 million.

The GOP bus tour kicked off Monday when Youngkin attended a Labor Day cookout in Suffolk with Mike Dillender, a candidate for the Suffolk-based 84th District in the House, and Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, a candidate for Senate District 17.

Brewer faces Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk, in a competitive Senate district that is one of the must-wins for both parties. In the House race, Dillender faces Democrat Nadarius Clark, a former delegate who represented the 79th District, but resigned in March in order to run in the new 84th District.

A “heavy push” is expected around the state in the coming weeks, the release said. While future stops for the bus are to be announced, Youngkin will join the tour along the way — particularly in the competitive districts.

Meanwhile, Democrats are planning other ways to bolster their early and absentee voting pushes, too.

Tega Orhohoro, a spokesperson for the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus, said that while it is not planning a bus tour, there will be details to share about other promotional efforts in the coming week.