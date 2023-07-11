Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to beat Democrats at their own game by helping Republicans vote early in person and by absentee ballot in the November legislative elections that will determine political control of the next General Assembly.

Youngkin launched the "Secure Your Vote Virginia" initiative on Tuesday, using a partnership with state and national GOP organization to target voters across the state and get them to the polls early to take away the advantage that Democrats have held in early and absentee voting since the COVID-19 pandemic upended traditional Election Day habits.

The initiative by the governor's Spirit of Virginia political action committee includes the Republican Party of Virginia and the Republican State Leadership Committee, as well as the Senate Republican Caucus and the House Republican Campaign Committee.

"We can't go into Election Day down thousands of votes, so I'm thrilled to have such strong partners coming alongside us in this effort," said Youngkin, who announced the initiative on Tuesday in a television interview on Fox News.

In 2020 the legislature, then led by Democrats, scrapped the required excuse for absentee voting and approved a measure that allows early voting to start 45 days before an election. The Virginia Public Access Project reports that while Youngkin encouraged early voting in his 2021 campaign for governor, Democrats still accounted for more than 60% of early votes cast in Virginia's November 2022 elections.

During this year's General Assembly session the GOP-led House passed and the Democratic-led Senate defeated bills to reduce the early voting period.

The GOP focus on early voting isn't surprising because Spirit of Virginia hired Brian Barrett, the architect of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's successful gubernatorial campaign last fall, to lead the absentee ballot and early voting initiative this year. Barrett crafted Kemp's turnout and voter targeting efforts in the gubernatorial victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams, who had led efforts to mobilize and turn out her party's voters.

Dee Duncan, president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, called Youngkin's "data-driven "effort to target Republican voters "a model for the country to follow."

"Virginia Republicans have a tremendous opportunity in November to build on their successes of the last two years," Duncan said Tuesday.

Youngkin targeted voters at the precinct level to boost turnout in Republican strongholds in his 2 percentage point victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021, when the GOP also regained control of the House of Delegates. The party was less successful in mid-term congressional elections last fall, when it flipped just one of the three seats it had targeted - the 2nd District, where state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, defeated Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in a district that had been redrawn in the GOP's favor. Democrats held seats in the 7th and 10th Districts, in Northern Virginia, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton, respectively, turned back Republican challenges.

This year, all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for re-election, as the legislature faces unprecedented turnover because of retirements hastened by political redistricting.

State Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson said the party was buoyed by primary elections last month that nominated what he called "a slate of commonsense conservative candidates," which the GOP plans to contrast with Democrats, who lost several incumbent legislators to progressive challengers.

"This data-driven effort to get Republicans out to vote early is how we win in November," said Anderson, a former Republican delegate from Prince William County. "We have a clear mission: to get in front of as many voters as we can to assure them voting absentee by mail or early in person is easy, secure, and necessary."

