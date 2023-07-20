Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Virginia collected $1.5 billion over the revenue forecast he used for his revised budget proposal in December, which already assumed an additional $3.6 billion more than the previous two-year spending plan to pay for his package of tax cuts and spending priorities.

Youngkin has vowed to use the new revenue numbers for the fiscal year that ended June 30 to prod Senate Democrats to accept his $1 billion tax cut package — on top of $4 billion in one-time and ongoing cuts lawmakers approved last year — and end an impasse that marks the second time in 50 years that the state has ended a fiscal year without a revised budget.

“What this year’s preliminary numbers tell us is that even after that historic tax package, the Commonwealth ended fiscal year 2023 with $5.1 billion in excess resources, far more than forecasted,” Youngkin said in a written statement on Wednesday.

“There is plenty of money in the system to fund our shared priorities of education, behavioral health and law enforcement while returning more of Virginians’ hard-earned dollars back to their wallets.”

“Just as we did last year, I am calling on the General Assembly to reject the partisan, business-as-usual approach in Richmond, and agree on a deal that lowers the cost of living and cost of doing business in Virginia while investing in our shared priorities,” he said. “This is not about Republicans and Democrats. It’s not about the Senate or the House. It’s about delivering for Virginians.”

Youngkin did not mention the issue of a new “pass-through entity tax” that boosted revenues in the last fiscal year but must be refunded to taxpayers in this one. His administration did not say on Wednesday how much of the additional $1.5 billion will have to be returned to taxpayers as refunds when they file their income tax returns this fall, which is part of the fiscal year that began on July 1.

Last month, Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings acknowledged that the state will have to repay nearly two-thirds of the $948 million in additional revenues it had received through May.

The new tax, intended as a revenue neutral benefit for small businesses, “has created a lot of noise in our numbers,” Cummings told the Senate Finance & Appropriations Commission in mid-June.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who sponsored the new tax law last year, pre-paid an additional $60,000 for the law firm he and his wife own for the previous fiscal year because he knew that he will get the money back as a refund on his individual tax return next year.

Petersen said it will help small, unincorporated businesses such as his by allowing them to claim more than the $10,000 federal limit on deduction of state and local taxes imposed under the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” that then-President Donald Trump signed more than five years ago.

“It’s a major tax relief benefit for small businesses,” he said Wednesday, but he acknowledged a “downside” for state government in determining how much revenue it will have going forward.

“As a result, you have a bunch of money on the front end that I’d call fake revenues,” said Petersen, a member of the finance committee who lost his seat in a Democratic primary last month.

The administration did not say how much of the additional revenues the state will have to refund to taxpayers, but said the forecast had assumed that the new tax would lower income tax payments in Fiscal Year 2023, which just ended, because of “off-setting credits” in the same fiscal year.

“Instead, the uncertainty around the new tax to a large extent caused taxpayers to defer taking credits until fiscal year 2024,” the governor’s office said. “This full impact will be clear once taxpayers who filed an extension file their returns in November.”

Cummings, in a statement on Wednesday, did not estimate how much of the additional revenues the state will have to refund taxpayers, but he said the fiscal year results “show that we are well positioned to enact an amended budget now and reserve as much as $1.5 billion to more than adequately protect against a possible economic downturn or other obligations.”

Budget negotiators are going to have to sort out the “noise in the numbers” as they look for a compromise to end a standoff that began when the General Assembly adjourned on Feb. 25 with only a “skinny budget” that updated revenues for K-12 public education and other core obligations.

An attempt to end the standoff fell apart on June 27, days before the fiscal year ended, after House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, halted negotiations because the Senate had proposed $900 million in one-time rebates instead of a similarly priced package of ongoing cuts and one-time rebates that he had pitched as a compromise.

The new business tax is not the only revenue source with contrasting results that negotiators will have to sort out. The governor also showed growth in payroll income and sales tax collections, based on the forecast in the budget he signed more than a year ago, not the projections he used in December, because the revised budget never was enacted.

His office reported that income taxes withheld from payroll — representing more than 60% of state revenues — increased by 4% compared with a 0.1% decline forecast a year ago. Last month, Cummings said withholding tax collections through May were about $112 million below the December forecast of 4.8%.

Similarly, the report shows an increase of 3.9% in sales tax collections, compared with the forecast in the last budget of a 1.3% decline. The December forecast expected sales tax revenues to rise by 8.1%.

The full revenue report for June and the last fiscal year will not be available until Youngkin appears before the money committees on Aug. 23 to address revenue projections for the next two-year budget, which he will propose in December.

Earlier this week, Youngkin expressed hope that the year-end results would break the political logjam.

“I am continually optimistic that common sense will invade the room and we’ll stop bickering,” he said Tuesday at an event in Northern Virginia.

