Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James have offered some insight, after months of speculation from Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups as to what criteria the administration considers when restoring rights to formerly incarcerated people.

In a letter obtained by Richmond Times-Dispatch, James wrote to the Virginia’s state conference of the NAACP that Youngkin will be “less likely to quickly restore the voting rights of anyone who used a firearm in the commission of a crime, and that, generally speaking, but not always, he will work to restore the voting rights of those who committed nonviolent crimes.”

Virginia’s state conference of the NAACP says the answer is not good enough.

“We need more specifics on use of firearms and committing felonies to determine whether that's fair to all,” the organization’s president, Robert Barnette Jr. said during a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The NAACP submitted a series of recommendations to the administration that include publicly available criteria for applicants, communication of the timeline for the process and monthly public disclosures of how many applications it received, granted and denied.

This past March, the Times-Dispatch reported changes to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website that indicated former prisoners have to apply to have their rights restored. In Virginia, felony convictions result in loss of rights like voting, running for office, serving as a notary or carrying a firearm. The state constitution allows for governors to restore the rights on an individual basis (except for the right to bear arms, which only a court can do).

Recent governors — Republican Bob McDonnell and Democrats Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam — had worked to streamline the process and restore the rights for more people.

This spring, the Youngkin administration confirmed the process no longer began automatically and that people had to apply.

In the months since, the administration has stressed that it handles the applications on a case-by-case basis. Both a spokesperson for Youngkin and James (in her letter to Barnette) said that the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office has hired additional staff to process applications.

The administration's response to a Freedom of Information Act request the NAACP filed in early May shows that Reginald Burroughs was hired as a project manager for $75,000. Personnel records included in the FOIA indicate he began on June 10, but the administration's announcement of his role came on July 7. Burroughs’ position is in addition to the other six people who serve as part of the Clemency and Restoration of Rights Team within the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Office.

“We are very pleased that all completed applications submitted on or before April 30, 2023 have been acted on,” James wrote in her letter.

The FOIA response also shows that a form to apply for rights restoration is included in a “Reentry Resource Packet” as former inmates are released from prison and reenter society. A flow chart included in part of the FOIA indicates the general process for how the administration processes applications. This includes review by various state departments: Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Department of Corrections, Department of Elections and Compensation Board.

In a Dec. 9, 2022 Department of Corrections memo, all unit heads were notified of changes James made to the Restoration of Rights form.

“At the time of release from a correctional center, community corrections alternative program and at intake to probation and parole, staff are to provide each individual with a copy of the form and ensure the individual signs the Acknowledgement of Restoration of Rights Application Form.”

Ryan Snow, a lawyer with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said the NAACP would like more details about the records needed for the restoration process. The committee is co-counsel with the firm Hoven Lovells in representing the NAACP.

“There’s no memo or guidance as to which records need to be produced. We know that must exist because how would the state agencies know what to give them?” Snow said.

Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups have expressed concerns amid recent lawsuits challenging the changes. According to one filed last month, Virginia has an estimated 300,000 people who’ve lost their rights for felony convictions. Though Black Virginians make up less than 20% of the state’s voting-age population, they account for half of people disenfranchised from felony convictions, according to the suit.

The suit alleges that the state’s constitution violates Reconstruction-era Congressional acts in 1870 aimed at preventing former Confederate states from disenfranchising Black people. The provision in Virginia’s constitution that eliminated rights for people with felony convictions was enacted in the 1902 version of the state's constitution.

“Some of the most pernicious attempts to suppress the voting rights of Black citizens originated in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, but they have consequences that persist to this day,” said American Civil Liberties Union attorney Vishal Agraharkar at the time. “Our constitution has enabled mass disenfranchisement through decades of over-criminalization, and it turns out that was illegal.”

Barnette noted other ways Virginia has historically suppressed voters of color.

“Virginia has a deplorable record with regard to voting rights,” Barnette said. “Poll tax, slavery all comes into play here, and now using voter disenfranchisement is part of that."

James wrote that race, religion and ethnicity “play absolutely no role in the process.”

Youngkin’s administration has restored rights to significantly fewer former inmates than his predecessors. In James’ letter to Barnette, she noted a 2016 Virginia Supreme Court ruling that governors could not grant clemency en masse. Virginia House Republicans raised that legal challenge after McAuliffe attempted to restore rights to more than 200,000 former inmates via executive order rather than through the traditional process.

“While our process slowed to accommodate the mandatory directive of the Supreme Court, we have made serious progress to reduce wait times after application and are working to rollout increased process transparency,” James wrote.

Still, the NAACP recommends that the administration provide more transparency on standards for review.

“The governor can't hide behind the Constitution,” Snow said. “The previous three governors have found a way to do this in a way that's fair and equitable and consistent with the Constitution.”

