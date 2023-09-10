Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Sunday that he has granted a full pardon to a Loudoun County man who was convicted of disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice stemming from a June 2021 confrontation at a county school board meeting, weeks after his daughter was sexually assaulted in a public school bathroom.

The case was at the center of Youngkin's push for parents' rights that helped fuel his victory for governor in 2021. Parents' rights remains a key to his campaign to win full control of the state legislature in this fall's General Assembly elections.

Youngkin said in an interview Sunday on Fox News that he spoke to the father, Scott Thomas Smith, on Friday, and advised him of the pardon.

"We righted a wrong," Youngkin said. "He should never have been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter."

The assailant, a student at Stone Bridge High School, sexually assaulted Smith's daughter in a campus bathroom in May 2021. The assailant was then transferred to the county’s Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another girl at school just five months later.

The Washington Post reports that the assailant has been sent to a residential treatment facility, will be on probation until he is 18 and will remain on the state's sex offender registry for life.

According to the pardon, the father, Smith, attended the June 2021 School Board meeting to observe the proceedings, but "a community member threatened to spread false and malicious information about Mr. Smith's business, with the intent to damage his reputation."

Following a "verbal confrontation," Smith was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. He was convicted of the counts in Loudoun General District Court in August 2021. A judge threw out the obstruction of justice charge on appeal. The father faced a trial on his appeal of the disorderly conduct conviction.

