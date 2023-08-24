Youngkin policies on transgender students are legal, attorney general rules

In an official opinion, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has found that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s K-12 transgender policies comply with state and federal law.

In his opinion, which Youngkin sought, Miyares also wrote that “local school boards are required to adopt policies that are consistent with these model policies.”

Despite being required by law to adopt policies that are consistent with state guidance, several school boards across the state have voted to reject these model policies over the past few weeks.

"This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginians already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children," Miyares said in a statement.

"Parents, not government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government," said Miyares, a Republican who was elected on a ticket with Youngkin in 2021. "These policies are fully compliant with the law, and school boards across the Commonwealth should support and implement them. It's not just common sense, it's the law."

The new state guidance, published by the Virginia Department of Education in July, rolls back some of the protections afforded to transgender students under the previous administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and places an emphasis on “parents’ rights.”

The guidance requires students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.” It also requires school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record,” unless a student is legally emancipated, or their parent has instructed the school division in writing that other names or pronouns should be used.

“It also would be nice if we had an Attorney General that was actually independent of the governor's office, and so far, he's been unwilling to check a single thing that the governor has done,” said state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax.

Critics of the guidance say the policies would inflict serious harm on transgender and nonbinary students and violate the rights of students, their parents and school employees.

"Attorney General Jason Miyares, through a non-binding opinion, is advising school districts to comply with model policies that are out of compliance with state and federal law and out of step with Virginia’s values,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, an advocacy group for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“The governor is showing what his priorities are through this policy: disregarding expert opinion, harming students and eroding trust between parents, educators and school personnel."

Last week, Prince William County Public Schools released a statement that says the school division “already has a regulation in place to address the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students in our schools” and employees will continue to follow that regulation. Also in Northern Virginia, school divisions in Fairfax and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria put forth similar statements.

In a Fox News interview this week, Youngkin said, "It's the law and the law is very clear that I issue model policies and local school districts have to adopt policies consistent with the model policies.”

No state funding is tied to the legislative mandate, and it lacks an enforcement mechanism. But school boards could open themselves up to litigation if they are sued by an aggrieved parent of a public school student.

“Local school boards should consider the potential costs of civil litigation or other associated liabilities in evaluating the consequences of their actions,” State Superintendent Lisa Coons wrote in a memo last week.

The Spotsylvania County School Board last week became the first in Virginia to adopt the state's model guidance, followed by the Roanoke County School Board. Both meetings were chaotic, with Roanoke County's meeting seeing the arrest of one parent on a charge of disorderly conduct, according to The Roanoke Times.

In the opinion published Wednesday, Miyares also addressed claims that the state did not have the authority to address athletics in its K-12 transgender guidance.

The 2020 law that required the Virginia Department of Education to create the guidance specifically excludes athletics. But Miyares wrote that the state education department has the discretion to address athletics because the mandate is to develop policies "that address common issues regarding transgender students."