His flagship bill from this year’s General Assembly – the consolidation of hundreds of workforce development programs into one new state agency – will require an initial investment, but it should bring almost immediate savings, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

Speaking after the ceremonial signing of bills creating the new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement, Youngkin said it would cost about $5 million in fiscal 2024, $2 million in fiscal 2025 and $1 million in fiscal 2026 to get the new department going.

But savings will come almost immediately, and by fiscal 2027, the cumulative total would be about $14 million, he said. The savings should be running at about $7 million a year thereafter.

“I always want to be sure there’s a return on investment,” Youngkin said.

He said that while Virginia has a skilled workforce, the consolidation will help with the training it needs to be the best in the nation, while the new department’s metrics — basically, how many people get jobs rather than how many participated in a program — will go a long way to easing the struggle many employers face finding workers.

Launching the new department does mean amending the budget, and Youngkin said he expects to work with leaders of the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees to close a $1 billion difference in the two bodies’ budgets.

That difference basically comes down to the Republican-majority House of Delegates’ support for the $1 billion of tax cuts Youngkin proposed, while the state Senate budget redirects those funds to boost state support for K-12 schools.

Leaders of those committees have said they want to see what Congress does about the debt ceiling and the risk the federal government could default on its bills before settling on a state budget.

President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have agreed on a proposal to raise the ceiling and hold down spending on non-military discretionary spending, but some conservative and some progressive members of the House have complained the deal goes too far, though they disagree on exactly where the deal fails to meet their views.

Virginia’s consolidation of workforce programs, which is to take effect July 1, transfers administration of apprenticeship programs from the Department of Labor and Industry to the new workforce development department and moves the state’s several workforce program evaluation efforts to the department.

It also expands the state’s Innovative Internship Fund and Program, requiring the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to collaborate with the new department in that effort.

Programs funded through several federal sources, including the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the Trade Adjustment Assistance Program and Jobs for Veterans State Grant program, move to the new department.

So will the Virginia Careers Works Referral Portal, the Virginia Workforce Connection, the Virginia Employment Commission’s Labor Market Information service and the Network2Work programs.

