SURRY — He has named it a moonshot, echoing President John F. Kennedy’s call to put Americans on the moon within a decade, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Virginia’s well on its way to booting up the nation’s first mini-nuclear reactor.

“We’re coming out of the box strong,” Youngkin told reporters Monday at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Virginia’s first nuclear power plant, Dominion Energy’s Surry Power Station.

“This is our moonshot moment and we cannot miss it,” Youngkin said. “I think we’re just getting started.”

Dominion is weighing various technologies — some of which are new — and looking at sites for as many as six small modular reactors, the company’s CEO, Bob Blue, said after the ceremony. Small reactors produce up to 300 megawatts of power or less than one-fifth the electricity Surry produces.

“We want to evaluate the technology and see which is the most cost-effective,” he said.

Dominion’s latest annually updated long-term plan calls for a first small reactor to be up and running in the early 2030s.

“We wouldn’t put in the (plan) if we weren’t confident we could do it,” Blue said.

Two alternatives within that plan call for small reactors capable of generating a total of 1.6 gigawatts of electricity — almost half of what Surry and Dominion’s other nuclear power station at North Anna pump out.

Two others call for small reactors generating a total of 3.2 gigawatts of power.

In what he has called his “all of the above” Virginia Energy Plan, Youngkin called for the state to launch the nation’s first small modular reactor, which means new renewable sources, as well as new technologies, like the small reactors and using hydrogen as fuel while still deploying natural gas-fueled power plants.

That has sparked sharp criticism from environmentalists, because burning fossil fuels emits the carbon dioxide that is causing climate change.

Youngkin said nuclear energy has been at the heart of his energy plan and his goal of assuring reliable, affordable and clean energy.

Some critics also said Youngkin’s plan relies too heavily on unproven technology, like the small reactors, for example.

But the technology is available and there are lots of options, Blue said.

Meanwhile, Dominion is in the middle of a 15-year, $3.9 billion program of investments to modernize its giant nuclear plants at Surry and North Anna, Blue said.

That includes replacing the dials and similar analog instruments of the type nuclear plant operators have been using since the 1970s with modern digital technology, he said.

At Surry, it will also mean replacing the heat exchanger — equipment that generates the superheated, high-pressure steam that drives the generators’ turbines, Blue said.

These absorb heat from high-temperature steam cycling in pipes around the reactors to heat a separate system of steam that then moves the turbines. By keeping the two flows of steam separate — only heat moves from one to the other — any radiation remains inside the reactor building.

That takes a lot of piping, including some 5,000 valves to control the flows of steam and water, and another major investment involves coating pipe interiors with carbon fiber, which, unlike metal, cannot be corroded by the brackish water Dominion pulls from the James River that flows past the Surry plant, he said.

In May 2021, the company received Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval to extend the operating license 20 years for each unit at Surry Power Station, allowing Surry Unit 1 to operate through May 2052 and Surry Unit 2 to operate through January 2053. The company is also pursuing operating license extensions for North Anna, which would extend its Unit 1’s life to 2058 and Unit 2 to 2060.

