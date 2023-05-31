Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he is sending 100 Virginia National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in order to help secure the border and reduce the flow of fentanyl.

Youngkin issued an executive directive to deploy "targeted resources" in response to a request from Texas to address what he termed the "Ongoing Southern U.S. Border Crisis."

Youngkin said Texas made a request for assistance to all states and territories through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, of which Virginia is a founding member. Iowa and Florida are among other states that are sending Guard troops to assist Texas.

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said in a statement. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis."

"Following a briefing from Governor Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance."

Youngkin's move - at the Texas governor's request - comes as his name periodically surfaces as a potential candidate for national office.

Youngkin continues to say that Virginia is his priority as lawmakers seek to finalize the state budget and fall elections will settle control of the legislature.

“It is so humbling that there is an expectation that I might do this,” Youngkin said in late May.

"And it is also encouraging that they like what we’re doing in Virginia. But I’m going to continue to focus on Virginia.”